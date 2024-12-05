Happy homes for happy birds: A guide to cleaning your nest box with care

Cleaning your nest box is essential for bird health

Nest boxes are more than just a little house you hang in the garden – they’re safe havens for birds to nest and raise their young. Keeping them clean not only invites next season’s feathered families but also protects them from pests and diseases.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best time to roll up your sleeves and give your nest box some TLC is after the birds have left in later autumn and early winter to ensure you don’t disturb any late stayers. Nature expert and founder of Ark Wildlife, Sean McMenemy, shares his advice on how to make your bird box safe, snug and ready for its next occupants.

Clear out the old stuff

“Once all the birds have flown the nest, it's time to clean out the bird box. This is essential to keep it clean and hygienic ready for its next occupants. While nests provide a cosy home for birds, they can also harbour parasites and creepy crawlies that may make young chicks sick. To keep things safe, it's best to remove all the nest material and dispose of it in the bin, preventing any risk of disease spreading to other wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean McMenemy, wildlife expert and founder of Ark Wildlife

“Unfortunately, when clearing out the nest box, you might come across some unhatched eggs or even some chicks that didn’t make it. While this can be upsetting, it’s important to dispose of them properly to help prevent the risk of illness to other feathered friends. Just remember, under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, you can only legally remove them between October and January. And, unfortunately, they must be destroyed – it’s illegal to keep them. Although it’s a tough part of the process, it ensures everything is safe and tidy for future bird families!”

Scrub, sparkle and shine

“Once the box is empty, it’s time for a deep clean. Boiling water is a simple, bird-safe way to get rid of any parasites and their eggs. If you’d like an extra layer of protection, use a veterinary-approved disinfectant like Ark-Klens to sanitise the box. Whatever you do, skip insecticides or harsh chemicals – they can leave behind toxic residues that could harm future residents. Scrub the inside thoroughly, paying extra attention to corners and cracks where dirt, germs and bugs like to hide.”

Let it dry and breathe

“After cleaning, let your nest box air dry completely before putting the lid back on. It’s important not to rush this step! Also, avoid using any wood preservatives, as the fumes can get trapped inside the nest chamber and may be harmful to the birds.”

Find a snug spot

“Once your box is clean and completely dry, it’s ready to go back outside! If it was used by birds previously, just pop it back where it was. But if it hasn’t been used for the past two seasons, it might be time to find a new spot. Choose a spot that’s sheltered from wind, rain and direct sunlight. Make sure it’s high enough to deter predators like cats and squirrels, I usually recommend eye level – one to two metres high. If you’d like, add a small handful of dry leaves, wood shavings, or hay inside. This makes the box a welcoming winter roost and gives next season’s birds a head start on nesting materials.”

To browse Ark Wildlife’s range of solutions for wildlife and its wide range of nest boxes, visit www.arkwildlife.co.uk