Heating expert warns against skipping boiler service
Alpha’s Head of Customer Services James Owen explains why getting an annual boiler service is so important, and what you can expect.
“Boiler services are vital for the safety of you and your home. A regular service ensures there is nothing compromising your boiler’s integrity and identifies issues such as leaks or poor performance, which can result in carbon monoxide escaping.
“I would advise everyone to have their boiler serviced annually to prevent any issues that may arise. Engineers will often be able to spot potential problems before they occur, giving homeowners the peace of mind that their boiler is running as efficiently and safely as possible. It could be the case that your boiler is having to work harder to provide the hot water or heating you need and without a service you may not know until the boiler stops working.
“A full service should take under one hour and will include control and corrosion checks, pressure-flow tests and inspections of the inside of the boiler unit. Pipework and electrical connections will also be inspected. Gas boiler inspections should always be carried out by a Gas Safe engineer.
To find your local Gas Safe Engineer visit: https://www.alpha-innovation.co.uk/find-my-nearest
