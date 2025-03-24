High-quality Shared Ownership homes coming near Evesham early this Autumn

Image of a Bromford Shared Ownership home at a previous development in Worcestershire

Leading housing association Bromford is helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder near Evesham, with the forthcoming release of 11 Shared Ownership homes just outside of the town.

Homeseekers will soon be able to enquire about the collection of high-quality, energy-efficient homes, expertly built by Bromford Developments, in the charming village of Offenham.

The homes at Elk Park will be designed and built to a contemporary specification with maximum versatility at their core, and the variety of home styles will sit in an ideal location for residents to enjoy the perfect blend of rural and urban living, less than five miles from the world-renowned Cotswolds National Landscape and within an hour’s drive of the Malvern Hills.

Just three miles north of the charming Evesham town centre, the affordable two- and three-bedroom homes will be available to move into in late 2025, with a mixed offering of detached and semi-detached styles.

Priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to the Wychavon District Council area. The criteria are generally based on previous residency or employment in the district, or a family connection living there for three or more years.

Bromford Developments is continuing to build excellent, energy-efficient homes, adding to its portfolio of sites in Staffordshire and Gloucestershire.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

Catherine Jarrett, Regional Director at Bromford, said: “We’re pleased to announce our next exciting venture in the Evesham area, adding to an incredibly successful partnership with Bloor Homes in the town, where we supported a wide range of home seekers to secure affordable home ownership.

“It’s fantastic to be contributing towards the increased demand for accessible housing in Worcestershire, with the breadth of different styles meaning there will be something for everybody.

“Our in-house development team continues to grow, and we are continuing to strive for excellence across all elements of housebuilding.”

On the banks of the River Avon, Evesham is a historic market town and great commuter destination, with its proximity to the A46 making a wealth of locations in the Midlands and South West just a short journey away.

The town is rich in culture and amenities, with an abundance of eateries, pubs and shopping opportunities through independent and chain stories.

For those looking for outdoor adventure nearer to home than the Cotswolds, Evesham is surrounded by greenery, while families are served by the Blackminster Middle School, and Offenham Church of England First School, which was rated Good in its most recent Ofsted report.

For more information on Elk Park, please visit bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/elk-park.

For more information on Bromford and Shared Ownership, please visit bromfordhomes.co.uk.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

