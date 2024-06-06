Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Give your outdoor space a refresh this summer with these high street must haves.

Summer is the ideal time to make some changes to your outdoor space. Whether you have a patio, garden or backyard, over the next few months you’ll hopefully find yourself spending a lot more time out there.

If, like me, you’ve stepped into your back garden for the first time this summer to find it looking a little bit sad and neglected, there’s no need to panic. You might not need a full renovation out there and may be able to get away with simply adding a few new pieces of furniture or decoration to brighten it up. If your outdoor space could do with some TLC, here are a few products you could use to spruce it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunelm Jaipur indoor outdoor traditional rug £27.30-£122.50 a rug like this might be the comforting touch your outdoor space needs. Bright colours such as these are bound to make any decking or outdoor flooring feel just that little but more luxurious.

Putting this rug underneath your garden furniture will just give your space the boost it needs this season, and it is a great way to transform the feeling of your outdoor space without splashing the cash.

The Range 10 LED Compton Solar String Light £8.99 would be a great way to bring some warm lighting into your garden this summer. If you’re someone who loves to host, or if you know you’ll be throwing a garden party or two over the next few months, these lights are a really affordable way to make your garden feel a lot more cosy.

I’m a huge fan of the wicker cage design around each bulb, and they give off a nice warm white glow which is always my personal preference over a blue white tint. Also, they’re solar powered so no pesky wires needed, which is always a bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lewis orangery indoor/outdoor cushion £18 if your garden furniture is still in good nick, but you still want to refresh its look this season, look no further than these beautiful cushions from John Lewis.

The orangery pattern is sure to spruce up anybody’s plain garden, and throw cushions are always a super easy way to inject a bit of colour into your space. Additionally, these cushions are made for indoor and outdoor spaces, so can probably withstand some of the UK’s more adverse weather conditions.

The Range Outsunny 3 metre wooden hammock stand £103.99 if you’ve got a bit more room, or are in search of some more seating this summer, this hammock stand could be the perfect addition to your garden.

Lying in a hammock is the sure way to ultimate relaxation, and with a stand like this, you don’t even have to worry about finding two trees to hang one off of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunelm lotus arched window indoor outdoor full length wall mirror £159.20 adding a mirror to your outdoor space can be a total game changer, especially if your garden or patio is on the smaller side.

A mirror can really give the illusion of more space, and this one from Dunelm has a really classy look to it with the arched shape and black finishings.