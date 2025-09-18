Home expert reveals why more spiders in homes this autumn is a good thing for residents

Image representing David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes

The warmer spring climate means more spiders are expected to venture indoors this autumn. ‘Spider season’ is now in full swing, and some reports suggest that the warmer weather has led to them increasing in size.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the country, households are bracing for more frequent encounters with these eight-legged visitors, and while the thought of it may make some people uneasy, a leading expert from the UK’s largest homebuilder, Barratt Redrow, is reassuring the public that there is nothing to worry about.

Helen Nyul is the Group Head of Biodiversity at Barratt Redrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leading housebuilder champions nature and biodiversity in its developments, creating communities that respect Scotland’s diverse wildlife and landscapes.

Helen Nyul said: “We often fear the sighting of spiders in our homes, hurrying to grab the hoover or a glass and rid them of our surroundings quickly.

“However, there are a lot of surprising benefits of living alongside spiders.

“Firstly, they are natural pest controllers and contribute to sustainable ways of living. They feed on flies, moths and earwigs, so by keeping spider populations healthy, you’re reducing the need for chemical sprays and encouraging natural balance indoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A spider-friendly home is often a sign of good biodiversity. Just as gardens thrive when bees and butterflies are present, the presence of spiders indoors shows your living environment supports a natural ecosystem.

“Although they may look intimidating, most UK spiders are harmless and prefer to stay hidden. They quietly do their work in the background, helping your home remain a healthy, balanced space.”

While Barratt Redrow encourages homeowners to live in harmony with all wildlife, leaving spiders as they are, Helen has a range of sustainable methods for keeping them at bay.

She continued: “Avoid clutter: Spiders love hiding amongst clutter so keep your house as tidy as possible. Vacuum and dust regularly and keep things stored away properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Let the light in: Keep curtains open and blinds up during the day as spiders love dark places. Spiders are also fans of the damp, so make sure nothing wet is left on floors, and ensure good airflow throughout the home.

“Use essential oils: Spiders are known for having a strong sense of smell, and are particularly sensitive to tea tree, rose, cinnamon, citrus, peppermint, citronella, and lavender. You can try spraying areas such as windowsills and skirting boards with a mixture of essential oils and water to keep them away.

“Seal any cracks: Seal up any holes and gaps in your home that spiders may use to gain entry. Be mindful that if you leave windows and doors open for long periods then you may be inviting spiders in.

“Trim any foliage near the house: If you have foliage and plants close to your home, spiders could potentially hide in them. To avoid spiders sneaking into your home make sure you trim back any foliage nearby."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, ignore advice about conkers: Many people believe putting conkers in the home will deter spiders but sadly, there is no real evidence to suggest this works. I would recommend ditching conkers and trying some of the other sustainable methods.”

Helen concluded: “Never kill a spider. They won’t harm you or do any damage to your home. If you find a spider in your home and want to remove it safely, try the time-honoured cup and paper trick.”