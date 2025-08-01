Home improvement expert comments on the 'homebody era'

"Homebody Era"

The rise of “homebody design” is a cultural and practical shift toward interiors that prioritise mental wellness and energy efficiency. UTS Online breaks down the trends, tech, and design choices shaping the modern sanctuary.

Data from YouGov and the University of Technology Sydney Online reveal that 78% of UK residents say they spend more time at home than they did before the pandemic.

With this, the role of the home has dramatically shifted. No longer just a place to sleep or recharge between commutes, homes are now the epicentre of daily life, from remote work to relaxation. At the same time, household energy bills remain a top concern across the UK, prompting a growing number of homeowners to make intentional design choices that balance comfort, efficiency, and wellbeing.

TikTok hashtags like #HomebodyLifestyle, #CozyGaming, and #ProtectYourPeace have racked up billions of views, echoing a cultural movement that embraces staying in as the new going out.

The idea of “home” has evolved into a multi-functional sanctuary: a space for work, rest, entertainment, and wellness. Today’s homes are being redesigned to serve the emotional and environmental needs of their inhabitants. From ergonomic furniture and mood lighting to solar-integrated appliances and wellness nooks, the modern interior is a deliberate response to a life lived more indoors.

Interior Comfort: Design That Calms

The visual language of peace starts with intentional design. Soft textures, ambient lighting, and calming color palettes are the building blocks of a comforting space. Pastel tones, neutral hues, and tactile materials like velvet, boucle, and cotton dominate TikTok’s cozy corners and gaming nooks.

Multifunctionality is key. Rooms now pull double (or triple) duty: a guest bedroom might become a hybrid yoga studio and home office, while living rooms are layered with sensory elements like essential oil diffusers, plants, and natural materials to create a sensory retreat.

Designing for comfort doesn’t mean clutter or expense. Thoughtful furniture placement, layering rugs, and incorporating warm-toned bulbs can dramatically shift the mood of a room.

Efficiency Meets Aesthetic

As homeowners seek cozy, low-stress environments, energy-efficient upgrades are rising alongside throw blankets and Himalayan salt lamps. Smart thermostats, LED lighting, and solar-powered appliances bring both function and savings.

If you’re revamping your interior, don’t overlook insulation. Properly insulated walls and attic spaces not only regulate indoor temperature for comfort but also lower energy bills year-round. Window treatments, such as thermal curtains or low-E glass, balance form and function beautifully.

Protecting Your Peace with Wellness-Centered Design

Home isn’t just where you live, but it’s also where you rest and recover. Creating boundaries within your space can help you unwind. That means unplugged reading corners, soft white noise machines, blackout curtains for better sleep, and even scent design using candles or essential oils.

Biophilic design, the integration of natural elements indoors, is another powerful strategy. Studies show that greenery and natural textures reduce stress, improve concentration, and elevate mood. Even a few plants can make a big difference.

Soundproofing walls or using soft fabrics to absorb ambient noise can also make your space feel calmer and more insulated from the outside world.

Practical Tips for Homeowners

Start small : Switch to dimmable LED bulbs and rearrange furniture to create nooks.

: Switch to dimmable LED bulbs and rearrange furniture to create nooks. Layer your lighting : Use a mix of ceiling lights, floor lamps, and table lights for depth and flexibility.

: Use a mix of ceiling lights, floor lamps, and table lights for depth and flexibility. Consider smart tech : A smart thermostat can personalise your comfort while optimising energy use.

: A smart thermostat can personalise your comfort while optimising energy use. Bring nature in : Add plants, natural wood elements, or even nature-themed wallpaper.

: Add plants, natural wood elements, or even nature-themed wallpaper. Don’t overdo trends: Use TikTok as inspiration, but adapt to your own space and habits.

“Comfort and efficiency are no longer competing ideas. In fact, they complement each other more than ever. Today’s homeowners want a space that reflects their identity while supporting wellness and sustainability. That means using solar power to run cozy lighting, smart thermostats to fine-tune comfort zones, and layered textures that soothe the senses. We’re seeing more clients ask not just for ‘beautiful’ interiors, but for ones that feel emotionally supportive and energy-smart. As more people spend time indoors, investing in a calming, efficient environment has become a wise, long-term lifestyle choice,” says a spokespersonfrom University of Technology Sydney Online.

As our lives become more centered around our homes, it makes sense to create spaces that support both our peace of mind and our energy efficiency goals.

The “Homebody Era” just proves that Comfort and function can (and should!) go hand in hand.