Home move expert's top tips for making Move Day stress-free

August is the most popular month for Brits to move, with National Moving Day falling on the 19th and the 30th August being the most popular day to move in the year.

Fais Chaudry, a moving specialist from West London, began using Airtasker, a local services marketplace, as a side hustle to clear his £20,000 debt. He managed to pay off his debts in just over a year thanks to the platform and the opportunity proved so profitable that he left his corporate job in marketing to work on the platform full-time. In his first year, he earned over £30,000, and now he makes between £45,000 and £50,000 annually. Airtasker has seen a 118% increase in moving tasks for removalists*.

Fais says “I had debts of over £20,000 on credit cards and through payday loans, which I was using every month for about 10 years to make ends meet. I was in a constant vicious cycle and felt like I had no way out, too embarrassed to admit to my family and friends the financial trouble that I was in.”

Fais Chaudry

Fais continues: “My confidence has changed dramatically, especially around finances - I give advice to my friends about finances and vice versa because I’m finally in a strong financial position and I feel proud of what I’ve achieved. I wish I was in this position 15 years ago, but I made a few bad decisions that got me into debt. Using the gig economy and becoming my own boss has given me financial stability for the first time ever”.

For those interested in finding out how much they can make helping people to move can use the Airtasker Side Hustle Calculator.

How much you can earn helping people to move:

*Based on one job a week on the Airtasker Side Hustle Calculator.

· Cleaning – up to £204

· Carpentry - £381

· Electrical work - £242

· Furniture assembly - £208

· Rubbish removal - £173

· Tree surgery and removal - £364

· Removals - £239

Airtasker’s Moving Specialist, Fais Chaudry, shares seven tips to help make your move as smooth and stress-free as possible:

Moving into a new home is an exciting time of your life as you start a new chapter. Whether you’re renting or buying, there are a few things everyone seems to leave to the very last minute – or even worse, totally forget about.

1. Pack before estimating

One of the important moving house packing tips often overlooked is to have an estimate of how many items will be transported. Once your items are ready to go, it’s time to inform your mover how much they actually need to transfer.

If you can pack as early as a couple of weeks, this will yield a more accurate quote. Packing your stuff before hiring movers will save you from unexpected last-minute costs.

2. Get powered up

Moving can be a whirlwind; amidst the packing and planning, it’s easy to overlook essential utilities like power. Streamline your move by scheduling your power connections well in advance. Ensure service is activated at your new home on your move-in date, and don’t forget to schedule a disconnection at your current address to avoid unnecessary charges.

3. Disassemble your furniture in advance

Don’t underestimate that double, queen, or king bed! Take apart any large furniture that might struggle to fit through doorways beforehand. This simple step saves precious time and frustration on moving day.

Keep a well-stocked toolbox within easy reach. You’ll need it at your new home for unboxing and reassembly. To stay super organised, use labelled Ziploc bags to store all those essential screws and bobs, matching them to the furniture they belong to.

4. Board your pet

Moving is hard enough, but put a dog or cat in the mix, and things can get tricky. Instead of bringing your pets right on moving day, board them in a kennel or cattery for a few nights until you’ve settled enough into your new home. You’ll have time to arrange your house and make it like home for your furry friend’s grand arrival.

5. Pack a survival kit

Your first few nights in your new home can get pretty chaotic. To avoid living out of boxes, pack a bag with all your essentials for a good week. These include clothes, gadgets (and chargers!), toiletries, medicine, and snacks. It’s easily accessible and stops you from going through all your stuff and making a big mess.

6. Consider recycling

Recycling helps you save money and protect the environment. Surely you don’t need everything from your old house. You could consider having a car boot sale or putting items up on eBay, Gumtree or Vinted. If there’s no huge value or no takers, why not give it to friends and family or donate it to a local charity such as the Salvation Army?

There’s bound to be a friend of a friend moving sometime soon, so rather than creating more waste, give your used boxes to them.

7. Make the moving process easier with Airtasker

Whether you need painters to repaint your walls, packers to help wrap fragile items, or handymen to cover wall mounting holes before you move, there are people in the local community ready to help you.