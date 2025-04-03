Home Reach offers Shared Ownership in Kent’s most desirable village

The Poppies, Aylesford.

Crowned the most desirable village in Kent, and one of the prettiest locations to live near London*, Aylesford has seen such a surge in property sales in recent years. With the average sold house price in Aylesford reaching £433,830**, Home Reach have partnered with Barratt Homes to deliver Shared Ownership at The Poppies, helping to ensure buyers aren’t priced out of this popular location.

In total, Home Reach will offer more than ninety homes at The Poppies for Shared Ownership, a scheme that allows buyers to purchase a percentage of a property and rent the remaining share. Currently available through Home Reach are two-bedroom properties in both the Cavell house and Medway apartment styles, with more property types due to be released over the coming months.

Offering the best of both worlds, the development is set close to the banks of the River Medway as well as the M20 motorway and nearby Aylesford and Barming stations, making The Poppies a well-connected new neighbourhood, with all of Kent’s suburban charm.

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, comments, “Home Reach is pleased to announce the release of two-bedroom homes at The Poppies in Aylesford, giving hopeful buyers the chance to step onto the property ladder in this stunning Kent village that might otherwise be out of reach. The Poppies is an impressive new development which is already proving popular with local people – Shared Ownership will make it possible for even more people to call this place their home.”

Natalie Perry, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Kent, comments: “We are pleased to partner with Heylo to offer a collection of Shared Ownership homes, which will offer local buyers the opportunity to get onto the property ladder at a fraction of the price at The Poppies. The community here continues to grow, and we look forward to welcoming more residents to their new homes later this year.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We have seen an overwhelming level of interest for Shared Ownership Heylo homes at The Poppies since launch. Offering a helping hand onto the ladder, these homes are bringing home ownership into reach for many buyers that have been excluded from the private market. With properties being snapped up within weeks of release, it is clear to see how these homes are supporting a significant portion of the market.”

Home Reach is one of the UK’s largest homeownership programs. Designed to make housing more affordable and accessible, Shared Ownership allows people to buy a portion of a property and pay rent on the remaining share, with the option to increase ownership over time by ‘staircasing’.

Inside, homes at The Poppies are highly energy-efficient - featuring argon-filled double-glazed windows, electric vehicle charging points and flue gas heat recovery systems - ensuring bills are low and residents stay warm. Both Cavell and Medway house-types include two spacious double bedrooms, allocated parking and free-flowing open-plan layouts.

The Poppies offers easy access to excellent amenities and nearby towns. An on-site primary school and doctor’s surgery are well-underway, and residents can choose from a selection of nearby Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ schools, such as Allington Primary School just a 15-minute walk away, ensuring homes are future-proofed. Soaking in the green surroundings, residents can enjoy long country strolls in the acre of on-site green space, before heading further afield to walk popular hiking routes such as the Aylesford Community Trail around the Kent Downs.

With Maidstone and Aylesford town centres just an 8- and 6-minute drive from homes and Tonbridge and Ashford half an hour away, The Poppies positions residents within easy proximity to a range of surrounding Kent towns for exciting days out. For commuters, fast train links position the new homes within easy reach to central London, with journeys to London Bridge taking just over an hour and 1 hour and 15 minutes to St Pancras International.

Prices for a 50% share of a two-bedroom house at The Poppies start from £184,995 (FMV: £369,990) and prices for a 50% share of a two-bedroom apartment start from £142,500 (FMV: £285,000).

For more information on Home Reach’s available properties, call 0203 744 0415 or visit homereach.org.uk