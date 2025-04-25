Homebuilder to bring families together in Nantwich

DWNW - MWfeb25-836265 - The show home gardens at Maylands Park in Stapeley

David Wilson Homes is hosting a family fun day at its Cheshire development, Maylands Park, on Saturday 3rd May.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event at the development on Peter De Stapleigh Way will be a great opportunity for families to explore the brand-new Nantwich community and its available homes.

Visitors attending between 11am and 4pm will be treated to a pizza van, and youngsters can have their faces painted courtesy of David Wilson Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Wilson Homes is keen to showcase the variety of properties at Maylands Park, including the three bedroom Langstone and Archford and the four bedroom Winterton.

DWNW - MWfeb25-836186 - Dining room of a show home at the Mayland Park development

Across the development, there is a variety of schemes made available by David Wilson Homes for potential buyers to consider for a comfortable and affordable move. These schemes include Deposit Boost, Part Exchange and the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are pleased to invite families to our Maylands Park development to learn more about our homes available to reserve whilst enjoying a complimentary pizza and face painting.

“Our moving schemes and offers are designed to help potential home buyers to progress on the property ladder comfortably and affordably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maylands Park is located on Peter De Stapleigh Way, with easy access to Stoke-on- Trent, Chester and Manchester.

DWNW - MWfeb25-836177 - Main bedroom of a show home at the Maylands Park development

With a wide range of well-regarded schools on the doorstep, in addition to restaurants and shops within walking distance and the surrounding countryside, there is something for everyone at Maylands Park.

For details about any developments in the area, call the sales team at 033 3355 8480 or visit the websites at David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.