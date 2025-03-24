Homebuilder to host open house event in Norfolk this weekend

Barratt Homes is inviting Norfolk property seekers to an exclusive event this weekend at its Woodland Heath development in Sprowston.

The open house event, which will take place on Saturday, March 29 from 10am to 5pm, offers property seekers the chance to tour the three show homes at the development on Salhouse Road.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the three bedroom Maidstone, four bedroom Alderney, and Radleigh show homes, each expertly styled by professional interior designers, and envision how they could adapt each space to suit their own lifestyles.

Property seekers can also engage with Barratt Homes’ expert sales team and discover how they could save up to £20,499 on a brand-new home at Woodland Heath.

A kitchen in a typical property at Woodland Heath in Sprowston

Alison Page, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Anglia, said: “This event offers prospective buyers a fantastic chance to learn more about the available properties and discover ways to save when moving into a home at Woodland Heath.

“Our friendly sales team will be available throughout the day to answer any questions, including details about our helpful moving schemes designed to make the home-buying process easier.

“With over 85% of the development already sold, we encourage anyone interested to visit Woodland Heath and experience its charm firsthand.”

Situated on the outskirts of Norwich, Woodland Heath is nestled within 15 acres of green open space, offering the ideal blend of modern living and natural beauty.

Typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Woodland Heath development

Designed with families in mind, the development benefits from excellent schooling options nearby, while Sprowston itself provides an array of everyday essentials such as leisure facilities, shops, and restaurants just a short distance away.

Conveniently, residents can benefit from easy access to nearby towns and cities, including Norwich, via the A47, making commuting a breeze.

For more information about the event or the new homes available at the Woodland Heath development, visit the website or call the sales team on 03301 735749.

Alternatively, for a wider range of homes available in Norfolk, visit the Barratt Homes website.