Homeowners urged to check garden lights are safe

Homeowners are being urged to check if their garden lights are actually safe for outdoor use against the UK's wet and windy weather conditions.

Garden lighting experts at LightingLegends.com have highlighted the importance of choosing fully waterproof garden lights to prevent damage and electrical hazards in wet conditions.

The UK is known for its wet weather, especially in the autumn and winter months, and this is why it’s crucial to opt for outdoor lights that can endure these conditions.

Not only does investing in waterproof lights enhance their durability, but it’s also an important safety measure, as exposure to rain and moisture can lead to short circuits that can cause electrical and fire hazards.

The level of protection lights have against dust and water is determined by their IP rating which should be at least 65 in the UK.

Jon Saeed, Managing Director fromLightingLegends.com said: “Many people are choosing to brighten up their gardens with outdoor lighting to make the most of their outdoor space as the nights draw in.

“Installing lights is a great way to create a cosy environment in the garden for dark autumn evenings, but it’s important to ensure you’re doing it safely and using the right lighting solutions.

“Not all lights are safe for outdoor use, let alone all year round, and there are a few factors to look out for when setting up your garden lights.

“First and foremost, make sure to use IP65-rated waterproof lights that thrive in all weather conditions and are suitable for year-round use.

“Waterproof lights are designed to be more durable than standard lighting, preventing corrosion, rust and electrical hazards when exposed to rain and moisture.

“It’s also important to use low-wattage lighting systems and make sure your connectors and extensions are outdoor-rated.”

Here are five things to look out for when installing garden lights in autumn:

Waterproof lights

Make sure that your garden lights have an appropriate IP for outdoor use. Garden lights are exposed to rain and humidity and without sufficient protection, they can suffer from water damage and pose serious risks, such as electrical shocks. Even if your lights are partly sheltered and are likely to only be exposed to just splashes of water then an IP rating of 65 is still recommended, as your lights are likely to still be exposed to extreme temperatures or occasional heavy rain spells.

Low-wattage LED plastic shell bulbs

Low-wattage Plastic Shell LED bulbs are the best option for outdoor lighting. They’re easier to install and they pose a much lower risk of damage, especially in high winds. They’re also more energy-efficient, making them both cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Transformers

Some outdoor lighting may need a transformer which converts high-voltage power from your home’s electrical system into low-voltage power suitable for outdoor lighting. Normal transformers are not sealed against moisture, can be vulnerable to water infiltration and are often a weak point within the system. Try to choose 240v mains powered lighting which is designed for the UK market and does not require a transformer.

Extensions and connectors

Make sure that the extension cords or connectors you’re using for your garden lights are also outdoor-rated and at the same waterproof level as the lighting. The extension cords should have high quality rubber, vinyl, or plastic covers. It is always advisable to use products that have been specifically for the product to ensure compatibility and avoid any issues arising in the future.

Wear and tear

Make sure to regularly check your garden lights for any signs of wear and tear, especially after heavy rain or storms. Keep an eye out for loose connections, cracked fixtures, fraying cables and burn marks. Periodically checking the connection points can increase the longevity of the products and ensure they are fully operational for years to come.