Homeowners urged to protect their outdoor furniture from snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for snow and ice, homeowners are being urged to protect their outdoor furniture against potential snow.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garden experts from Lightinglegends.com have advised Britons to use tarps and furniture sealant to protect their belongings from the snowy conditions. The experts are advising to clean outdoor furniture and lighting fixtures and apply a sealant to wood items to help them withstand cold conditions.

Other tips include using furniture covers and moving items to dry, shaded areas of the garden to protect them and save indoor space. Jon Saeed, managing director at LightingLegends.com said “With snow on the way, we encourage homeowners to protect garden furniture from cold and wet weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outdoor lighting should also be prepared to withstand harsh conditions. Regularly clean fixtures to prevent dirt and debris from trapping moisture, which can lead to damage. Ensure bulbs are securely in place to prevent water from seeping in and to shield against frost. Consider using waterproof lights which offer added protection for year-round use.

Robin in the snow.

“It’s easy to overlook outdoor spaces during the colder months, but it’s essential to cover and move any furniture that could deteriorate over winter. This simple step can save time and money when summer returns.”

Five tips to protect garden furniture this winter

Use furniture covers and tarps: Furniture covers or tarps offer a quick and effective way to protect outdoor furniture during winter. Even sturdy materials like synthetic rattan and aluminium benefit from covers to shield them from rain, snow, and dirt. Opt for breathable, weather resistant covers that allow moisture to evaporate, which prevents mould growth. Canvas and vinyl are excellent materials for covers, as they’re durable and offer reliable protection. If using tarps, make sure to secure them with weights to prevent them from blowing away in high winds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apply sealant to wood: Wood can handle various weather conditions but needs a bit of TLC to last. Softwoods like pine, cedar, and redwood require protection with wood sealant or oil treatments to enhance their durability. Be thorough when applying the sealant, coating all parts, including the base of the legs, to prevent decay. If regular maintenance isn’t possible, bringing wooden furniture indoors during winter can prevent issues like rotting, splintering, or swelling.

Store inside: Some materials are better off stored inside. Plastic and glass for example can crack and shatter if left out in the cold. Steel and iron are both examples of metals which rust, which doesn’t make them an ideal choice for sustainable outdoor furniture. Authentic wicker and rattan are high-maintenance and can wear down from winter weather. This should be kept inside where it’s dry.

Cushions should be stored indoors throughout winter to prevent dampness, which can lead to mould growth and attract pests. Prolonged exposure to wet weather causes moisture to seep in, making cushions a potential breeding ground for bugs and bacteria.

Move into shaded areas: Aluminium is highly durable, resistant to rust and corrosion, and requires minimal maintenance, making it a great long-term choice for outdoor furniture. Moving aluminium furniture to a dry, shaded area can help preserve its appearance and extend its lifespan. High-quality synthetic rattan is also resilient enough to remain outdoors year-round. While it doesn’t require relocation, moving it to a shaded area can help keep it cleaner and ready for immediate use when the weather improves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clean it: Cleaning materials from the past year will remove any dirt, algae, bird droppings and insects. This will ensure that nothing festers over winter, especially if it’s stored indoors somewhere warm. Taking some extra time to clean and secure outdoor lights will also protect them from damp weather.