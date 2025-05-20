Homeowners warned of 'disastrous' DIY mistakes that can cost a fortune to repair

Failing to obtain necessary permits such as a skip licence is one of the common DIY mistakes

Many people like to take certain home improvement or maintenance tasks into their own hands to save some cash.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many people like to take certain home improvement or maintenance tasks into their own hands to save some cash.

But failing to carry out a range of common tasks can backfire and end up costing more time and money in the long run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Benson of lifting equipment specialists UK Lifting Store said: “Many homeowners across the UK roll up their sleeves and carry out certain home improvement or maintenance tasks themselves, rather than paying for a professional’s help.

“However, things can go wrong for even the most experienced in DIY, and the consequences of a botched job can be disastrous.

“While some tasks can be straightforward to carry out yourself, others can be more complex that you might imagine.

“Trying to save yourself some cash by tackling DIY tasks yourself can sometimes backfire and end up costing a lot more to fix than it would have done to leave it to a professional in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIY is a common pastime for many homeowners, with common tasks including painting walls, furniture assembly, hanging pictures and shelves and unblocking drains.

For some, it’s a way to save money by not having to pay a professional, while others may enjoy the challenge and satisfaction of completing the job themselves.

UK Lifting Store is one of the country’s leading in lifting and material handling equipment.

Five common DIY mistakes and how to avoid them

Neglecting the paperwork

While some household tasks are relatively straightforward to carry out, others may be more complicated and require certain permits or informing authorities before beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For example, it’s essential to obtain a licence if you are planning to install a waste removal skip on a public road, and failure to dispose of waste properly can land a fine of up to £5,000.

Other jobs such as building an extension may require planning permission from the relevant local authority.

Overestimating your ability

A common mistake people make is underestimating the complexity of a task or misguidedly believing they can complete it without having any prior experience or training.

This may be a carpentry task such as making shelves of building a cupboard or carrying out repairs to your home’s plumbing system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the more complex tasks are best left to professionals who have the required training, tools and experience to do a good job.

Not being methodical enough

Homeowners carrying out renovations or improvements will often start out with a budget and an idea of what tools and materials they need to complete them.

However, it’s important to tackle the project wisely, making sure you don’t waste time, resources and money.

It’s advised to be as accurate as possible with estimates and measurements, and build in some leeway, such as an extra 5-10 percent of the budget, for if things don’t go to plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using the wrong techniques

Many DIY tasks can be more difficult to carry out than they appear, and learning best practices can go a long way to maximising the success of the project.

This can include watching YouTube videos from experts or doing some evening classes to really nail a skill.

Using the wrong technique can lead to disappointing results, wasted time and resources and even personal injuries.

Being too ambitious

While there’s nothing wrong with wanting the best results for your home renovation project, it’s important not to get too carried away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s important to be realistic on what you can achieve with the resources and space available to you so that you don’t get disappointed when things don’t turn out as you expected.

Instead, be creative with space-saving initiatives and cost-effective materials, and don’t be afraid to ask skilled family and friends to help out.