Homeowners warned of £5,000 fine for spring cleaning skip mistake

It’s common for households to use the months preceding summer as a chance to deep clean their homes, carry out DIY tasks or give their homes or gardens a makeover.

But failing to dispose of rubbish or debris properly can land you in hot water, experts are warning.

Stephen Benson of lifting equipment specialists UK Lifting Store said: “Many of us see spring as a time of renewal and the perfect time to carry out tasks in the home or garden.

“A makeover can be a great way to freshen up the look and feel of the space, especially in time for the warmer summer months.

“However, it’s important to carry out any cleaning, renovation or general DIY tasks responsibly, and dispose of the waste in accordance with regulations.

“For some people, this will involve hiring a skip to dispose of rubbish, debris or garden waste, but it’s vital to follow the correct procedures if doing so.

“Failing to have the correct skip licence can land you with a fine of £1,000, while extreme cases of incorrect waste disposal can be seen as fly tipping and be punished by a £5,000 fine.”

In England and Wales, the law states that homeowners, or the skip hire company they may employ, needs a skip licence to place the equipment on a public road. They can be obtained from your local council.

Safety lights, traffic cones or markings may also be required, depending on the circumstances.

Failing to follow the correct procedures can result in a £1,000.

Punishments for failing to dispose of waste properly can even reach a fine of up to £5,000 in some cases which fall into the definition of fly tipping.

This could involve either you or the waste disposal firm you employed illegally dumping waste that can be traced back to you, or the company not being authorised to operate.

Government guidance states: “Householders have a duty of care to check that anyone they use to take away and dispose of their domestic waste is registered.

“According to the legal resource, Practical Law, householders are not required to supply duty of care documentation, such as a waste transfer note, but they could face a maximum fine of £5,000 if they fail to take reasonable measures to ensure their domestic waste is handled by an authorised waste carrier.”