Homeowners warned of £5,000 garden party mistake

A GARDEN expert has revealed a mistake that could leave homeowners with a £5,000 fine.

Many people like to spend more time in their outdoor spaces during the warmer months, whether enjoying a gathering with family and friends or spending some time relaxing alone.

However, failing to be considerate of neighbours can land homeowners in big trouble.

Sam Wentworth of luxury garden furniture specialists Eterna Home said: “Spells of warm weather see many of us take to our gardens and outdoor spaces to enjoy soaring temperatures.

Homeowners are being warned not to be too loud in their gardens this summer

“However, it’s important that we are always considerate of our neighbours when spending time in our gardens and making too much noise can land you in trouble.

“Failing to be respectful so can not only cause problems with your immediate neighbours due to noise pollution, but with the authorities, too.

“In extreme cases, a council may consider it to a be a statutory nuisance and issue a noise abatement order.

“Breaking a noise abatement order in our homes and gardens can result in a fine of up to £5,000.

“Our gardens and outdoor spaces are great places for us to relax with family and friends, or enjoy time alone, during spells of nice weather.

“But if your enjoyment infringes on your neighbours’ right to enjoy their own peace or enjoyment, then the right thing to do is keep noise at an appropriate level.”

Spells of warm weather tend to see many of us take to our gardens and outdoor spaces to enjoy barbecues, gatherings with loved ones or a spot of relaxation alone.

But strict regulations are in place to make sure noise pollution is kept at a minimum, which cover activities loud music, partying, mowing the lawn and even dog barking.

The Environmental Protection Act of 1990 puts an onus on local councils to investigate complaints that can be classed as a ‘statutory nuisance’, and these cover daytime as well as nighttime hours.

To be deemed a statutory nuisance, the noise level must “unreasonably and substantially interfere with the use or enjoyment of a home or other premises” or “injure health or be likely to injure health”.

If someone is thought to be breaching these regulations, a noise abatement order can be made telling the suspected offender to cease making so much noise.

Failure to comply with this demand can result in a fine of up to £5,000.