Housebuilder highlights benefits of new terraced homes in Cheshire

DWNW - MWfeb25-836385 - A new show home at Maylands Park in Stapeley

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West is highlighting the benefits of brand-new terraced housing when compared to older equivalents in Cheshire.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an article by John D Wood & Co, a government report from 2021 detailed that terraced housing represented 26% of home types in the country, making it the largest proportion of one style of housing.

With terraced housing being a major component of the UK housing market, it is vital that improvements are made to make the homes more sustainable and cost effective, which Barratt and David Wilson Homes is striving to accomplish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand-new terraced houses offer a range of benefits, particularly in energy efficiency, compliance with modern building regulations, and cost savings on household bills.

The homes being built by Barratt and David Wilson Homes across the county include the latest insulation materials, double or triple glazing and high-quality roof insulation, significantly reducing heat loss, and thus lowering energy bills. Enhanced airtightness further minimises energy wastage, while energy-efficient appliances and heating systems contribute to lower energy consumption.

Building regulations have become increasingly stringent, requiring new homes to meet much higher standards than previously – standards that older properties often fall short of unless retrofitted, which can cost a significant sum. These regulations also prioritise sustainability, encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials and methods, which not only improve energy efficiency but also reduce the environmental impact.

For residents, the benefits translate into substantial savings on energy bills, thanks to reduced heating and cooling needs. Some new homes even incorporate renewable energy sources like solar panels, potentially allowing homeowners to generate more energy than they consume, further lowering costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Powell, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: "Brand-new homes are designed to be energy-efficient from the ground up. This not only helps the environment but also means homeowners can enjoy significantly lower energy bills and maintenance costs compared to older properties.

“We have made a commitment to prioritising our customers and the surrounding ecology when building at any of our developments, and we are delighted to be leading the way in trialling and installing new technology to help make our homes more sustainable and affordable in the long term.

“Overall, while new terraced houses may have a higher initial cost, the long-term savings in energy bills and reduced maintenance make them an attractive option for modern homeowners.”

For further information about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Cheshire or David Wilson Homes in Cheshire.