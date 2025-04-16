Housebuilder unveils two new show homes at Ochre Meadows in Theale

The Radford interior

Croudace Homes has launched two new four-bedroom show homes at its Ochre Meadows development in Theale, one of Berkshire’s most sought-after areas, which has seen house prices grow 35% in the past year, according to Rightmove.*

Designed by leading interior designer Artspace, the new show homes were crafted to deliver a classic yet modern space that would appeal to a range of buyers. Both The Padworth and The Radford feature generously sized bedrooms and an open plan dining / kitchen area with a separate living room. The Padworth also benefits from a breakfast bar in the kitchen area and a separate utility room.

Kate Letteriello, Managing Director at Artspace, comments: “To add depth and comfort, we introduced texture and warmth with layered fabrics such as linen and velvet. Playful patterns and earthy tones with blue accents add a tranquil touch which was very fitting to mimic the development’s peaceful setting on the edge of the Englefield Estate.

“Flexible and adaptable spaces are key to our designs at Artspace. The Padworth features dedicated desk areas, with a spacious top floor landing offering ample room to accommodate a desk, whilst the dressing area in the principal bedroom couples up as a working area.”

Kate Letteriello adds: “The design for the Radford was inspired by Scandinavian simplicity with added vibrancy. From colourful ceramics and plants in the kitchen, bright wall murals and fun, geometric patterns mellowed with earthy tones in the hallway, we wanted this home to provide a lively yet refined feel.

“We also used children’s portraits to inject a sense of warmth, and with both show homes appealing to families, it was important that visitors imagined these homes as their own, so we included the local school’s uniform for that extra touch.”

Simon Halfhide, Sales and Marketing Director for Croudace South Thames, comments:“We wanted to make sure these show homes would appeal to a variety of buyers, with the more colourful show home - The Radford - to attract younger families whilst the more timeless show home, The Padworth, is aimed at professionals upsizing, perhaps with older children.

“Ochre Meadows is set on the historic land of the Englefield Estate, creating a vibrant new neighbourhood that continues the Estate’s tradition of supporting local connections and lasting legacies. Given its excellent location in close proximity to a number of amenities including Theale High Street boasting an array of restaurants and shops and schools, and Theale station with trains to London Paddington in 40 minutes, the development has continued to attract buyers looking for the perfect balance of village and city life.”

The Radford exterior

Conveniently located with Theale High Street just a short walk away, Ochre Meadows provides access to a range of amenities including sports clubs, recreation grounds, Theale C of E Primary School & Nursery, Tigers at Theale Day Nursery and Theale Green Secondary School. There are four local pubs, Theale Golf Club and Cobbs Farm Shop and Café, where buyers can shop for locally sourced products.

Reading is just six miles from the development offering a dynamic scene for shopping, local attractions, and views of the River Thames.

Ochre Meadows includes three-, four- and five-bedroom homes with prices starting from £595,000. To view one of the new show homes or to find out more, visit www.croudacehomes.co.uk.

