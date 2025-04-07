Housebuilding surges in key Scottish cities while other areas decline
The latest Scottish Government Housing Statistics quarterly update was analysed by Capital Letters which found significant housebuilding surges in Scottish cities between 2019 and 2024.
Dundee City saw a sharp rise in housebuilding, increasing from 47 new homes in 2019 to 162 in 2024, a 244.68% increase.
Glasgow City ranked second, with housebuilding rising by 181.28%, from 219 to 616 new homes.
Stirling ranked third, with a 157.14% increase, rising from 14 new homes in 2019 to 36 in 2024.
|Scottish Region
|New Homes 2019
|New Homes 2024
|Percentage Change %
|Dundee City
|47
|162
|244.68%
|Glasgow City
|219
|616
|181.28%
|Stirling
|14
|36
|157.14%
|Na h-Eileanan Siar
|11
|26
|136.36%
|Dumfries & Galloway
|125
|169
|35.20%
|East Ayrshire
|180
|238
|32.22%
|Moray
|109
|144
|32.11%
|Fife
|375
|456
|21.60%
Edinburgh saw a significant 70.51% decrease in new home completions, from 980 in 2019 to 289 in 2024.
Argyll and Bute experienced an 86.25% drop in new home completions, from 80 in 2019 to just 11 in 2024.
Inverclyde recorded the steepest decline, with new home completions falling by 89.47% from 19 in 2019 to just 2 in 2024.
|Scottish Region
|New Homes 2019
|New Homes 2024
|Percentage Change %
|Edinburgh, City of
|980
|289
|-70.51%
|West Dunbartonshire
|71
|20
|-71.00%
|Shetland
|69
|13
|-81.50%
|Clackmannanshire
|42
|7
|-83.33%
|Scottish Borders, The
|121
|18
|-85.00%
|Argyll & Bute
|80
|11
|-86.25%
|Inverclyde
|19
|2
|-89.47%
Steven Strachan, Managing Director of Capital Letters, commented, “Housebuilding plays a vital role in shaping communities and supporting local economies. While some areas have seen significant growth in new homes, others have faced sharp declines, highlighting the need for balanced development.”
“For landlords, a steady supply of new housing is crucial to maintaining a healthy rental market and offering quality homes for tenants. Ensuring a steady supply of housing across all regions is essential for meeting demand, fostering strong communities, and supporting sustainable growth in Scotland.”