Who hasn’t watched a sitcom and wondered how nice it would be to live in the main character’s shoes—having their job, their friends, and above all, their apartment? However, TV shows may have set unrealistic expectations for rent and living costs in big cities like New York.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

A new study by QR Code Generator QR Code Generator reveal the estimated monthly costs for popular TV sitcom apartments based on the average rates for similar properties in the same location. Researchers used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and real estate website Zumper to calculate the estimated fees.

Monica’s Apartment in Friends

Probably one of the most popular apartments in TV history, the purple walled property has had at least two generations to dream of the perfect New York condo. As we discover from the series, Monica and Rachel pay a ridiculously low amount of rent for it, as Monica’s grandmother left her a rent-controlled lease which allowed them to pay only $200 a month in 1994, equivalent to around $426 today. However, a two-bedroom apartment in West Village, Manhattan, similar to theirs, would cost an average of £5,815 a month in 2025.

Gaz and Jonny’s House (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) in Runcorn, Cheshire, is the cheapest on the list, renting for an estimated £803 per month.

Carrie’s Apartment in Sex and the City

Yet another legendary TV apartment, 64 Perry Street will always be synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw. It was even featured in the recent HBO Max revival of the series. A one-bedroom apartment like Carrie’s on the Upper East Side would cost an average of £3,613 per month in 2025—a price Carrie would likely struggle to afford on her writer’s salary.

Sheldon and Leonard’s Place in The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon and Leonard’s Pasadena apartment, along with Penny’s, is part of the fictional ‘Los Robles Apartment Building,’ located one block from City Hall and adjacent to a lamp store. This five-story building with 16 apartments is infamous for its perpetually broken elevator. The main characters’ spacious two-bedroom apartment on the fourth floor would rent for an average of £2,567 per month in 2025, making it the least expensive on this list and easily affordable for the two main characters who work as a theoretical physicist and an experimental physicist. Penny’s smaller apartment (4B) might even be cheaper, yet less affordable because of her waitress salary.

Del Boy and Rodney’s Flat in Only Fools and Horses

Located in Peckham, this iconic flat is the setting for the Trotter family’s many escapades. In 2025, a three-bedroom flat in Southwark would cost an average of £2,545 per month to rent. Meanwhile, to buy such a flat in the same area would cost around £587,000 in 2025, while the value for a three-bedroom apartment in Peckham in 1981 was only £30,000.

Lee and Lucy’s Apartment in Not Going Out

Lee and Lucy’s apartment, located in the London Docklands (which includes Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Lewisham, Newham, and Greenwich), serves as the backdrop for their everyday life. In 2025, renting a two-bedroom apartment in this area would average £1,944 per month.

Rigsby’s House in Rising Damp

The (at least) five-bedroom Victorian terraced house in Leeds reflects the quirks of its landlord, Rigsby, and the lives of his tenants. This worn-down property was as much a character in the show as its eccentric residents. Today, a five-bedroom flat in Leeds would cost around £1,643 per month to rent, while a terraced house cost £1,110 per month.

Richie and Eddie’s Flat in Bottom

This chaotic flat in Hammersmith, West London, witnessed countless misadventures between Richie and Eddie. In 2025, a two-bedroom flat in Hammersmith would rent for circa £2,442 per month. This flat is among those that is hard to believe the characters would be able to afford due to their consistent lack of steady income.

Gaz and Jonny’s House in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps

Located in Runcorn, Cheshire, this two-bedroom house illustrates the modest everyday lives of Gaz, Jonny, and their friends. In 2025, renting a similar two-bedroom house in Runcorn would cost around £803 per month, making it the most affordable property on this list. However, the tenant’s sporadic incomes make it wonder whether they would be able to afford it.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator commented on the findings. He said: “When writing a TV show, showing a realistic depiction of what life would be for the characters based on their salaries might not be a priority. However, when watching any sitcom or similar, viewers will probably notice whether their favourite character could be able to afford their apartments.

“The reality is that most of these apartments are far more expensive than they seem, as they’re located in popular neighbourhoods of major cities. When combined with today’s average prices, this highlights just how unrealistic TV expectations can be.

“Interestingly, Friends is one of the few shows that explains how Monica and Rachel afford their luxurious space. This contrasts sharply with Carrie Bradshaw’s living arrangements, which are among the most unrealistic of all.”