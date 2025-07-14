How Often Should You Wash Your Bedding in Hot Weather? Here’s What Experts Say

According to a YouGov study, only 28% of Brits are washing their sheets once a week - the optimal amount, revealing that a whopping 72% of Brits are changing their bedding far too late, leading to a higher risk of skin and health conditions, acne and more.

This is where mattress and bedding expert Jordan Burns from Eachnight.com has stepped in to finally reveal how often you should be washing and changing each part of your bedding, from the pillowcases to the mattress and the frequency may shock many.

Bed sheets - Once a week

It's recommended that you wash and change your bed sheets once a week, or at most every other week. Once a week strikes that healthy balance between washing sheets regularly enough to avoid the build-up of bacteria, germs, and dirt, without being so often that it becomes hard to fit into your routine and the regular washing can damage the fabric of your sheets.

But why do you need to change your bedding this often?

We lose a lot of fluid and body oils each night through sweating and respiration. We shed dead skin cells, and dirt rubs off our bodies as we toss and turn. These can build up over a week, making your bed sheets dirty and smelly. This can attract bacteria and fungi, which can cause various skin and health conditions.

Pillows - Once a month

Pillows can go longer periods without washing than your basic sheets do. For example, if you use a good quality pillow protector underneath the pillowcase, you can get away with washing your pillow three times a year. It’s good hygiene to unzip and wash the pillow protectors every month, though, because oils and dirt from your hair and face can seep into the pillow and pillow protector. If you do not use a pillow protector, it is recommended to wash your pillows every month or two months.

Pillowcases - Once a week

Much like your other basic sheets, pillowcases should be washed at least once a week. Pillowcases make contact with your head and face every night so it’s worth considering the number of oils, sweat, and dirt that are released from your pores and onto the pillowcase, which can quickly accumulate to significant amounts of dirt. If you fail to wash your pillowcases once a week, resting your head on such a dirty cover can drastically increase the chances of breakouts, acne, and skin rashes. Regularly washing pillowcases could help reduce breakouts for those who suffer from acne and pimples.

Blankets - Every two weeks

Blankets are a bit of a tricky one as it really depends on how much you’re using a blanket. If you use your blanket every night, you’ll want to wash it once every two weeks at least as it can gather a similar level of dirt as your duvet or sheets. On the other hand, if your blanket only gets used once in a blue moon, you can go three months without washing it.

Comforters and duvets - Once every three months

Comforters and duvets can go a relatively long time without being washed. Barring any accidents such as spillage, your comforter and duvet only need to be cleaned a few times a year - see this as a seasonal chore that comes around once every three months. Their respective covers on the hand will need much more regular washing. Placing covers in the wash every two weeks should keep them from accumulating too much dirt. If your comforter does not have a separate cover, it’s best to put it in the laundry every month or sooner if there’s a spill or stain on it.

Mattress - Twice a year

Mattresses really only need to be washed once or twice a year. Of course, if you drop or spill something on it, you should wash it immediately to avoid it staining. To prevent your mattress from getting dirty more often and therefore needing to clean it regularly, a high-quality mattress protector can be put on top and this can go a long way in keeping your mattress well maintained.

Acting as a shield between yourself and the mattress, mattress protectors will significantly extend your mattress’s life. It will also help keep your mattress clean, often absorbing spills and stains instead of allowing them to seep through. As such, a mattress protector should be washed every month or sooner in case of spillage.

How often you change your mattress and buy a new one depends on your type of mattress. Some can last for ten years without sagging, while others will need to be replaced within five years, it’s important to check this information from your provider as the wrong maintenance and care can significantly reduce the quality of the mattress in record time.

