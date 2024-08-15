How to create Parisian-style bathroom inspired by Emily in Paris

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set to take over our screens once again this summer, hit Netflix series Emily in Paris will not only inspire viewers to dress more stylishly but it will make for a great source of inspiration for those looking for an interior refresh.

For homeowners looking to infuse their bathrooms with a touch of Parisian elegance, bathroom specialists, nuie, have looked at how to create a chic bathroom influenced by the show.

Timeless Fixtures

Parisan style is all about timelessness and sophistication which is why opting for vintage-inspired fixtures is ideal in creating the perfect bathroom. Brushed brass taps, handles and fittings offers for a touch of luxury and sophistication, while for those looking for more muted accents, black fittings can provide a modern yet sleek twist.

Wetroom Screen

Aztec /Aztec Mono Basin Mixer; £292.00

Complete Shower Sets Round /Round Thermostatic Bar Valve & Shower Kit;£371.00

Marble Top Furniture

Parisian-style bathroom furniture is al all about elegance and sophistication which is why homeowners should opt for bright white cabinets to offer a chic look. To add to the elegance, marble worktops bring everything together with a touch of luxury, making the bathroom look Parisian chic. Adding marble topped cabinets into the bathroom creates a classy space, perfect for a touch of everyday luxury.

Classique /800mm Floor Standing 2 Door Vanity & Marble Top 1TH;£1,414.00

Elegant wetroom spaces

Parisian-style wetrooms blend elegance with functionality, transforming a simple shower area into a chic, luxurious space. Pairing with brass or gold fixtures will help elevate the space with a touch of vintage charm, coupled with rainfall showerheads, homeowners are sure to have an indulgent experience. nuie’s range of wetrooms are perfect for all bathroom types, with the option for a fluted screen for those looking for a private yet elegant wetroom.

Brushed Brass Wetroom Screens /Full Outer Frame Wetroom Screen;£759.00