How to create Parisian-style bathroom inspired by Emily in Paris
For homeowners looking to infuse their bathrooms with a touch of Parisian elegance, bathroom specialists, nuie, have looked at how to create a chic bathroom influenced by the show.
Timeless Fixtures
Parisan style is all about timelessness and sophistication which is why opting for vintage-inspired fixtures is ideal in creating the perfect bathroom. Brushed brass taps, handles and fittings offers for a touch of luxury and sophistication, while for those looking for more muted accents, black fittings can provide a modern yet sleek twist.
Aztec /Aztec Mono Basin Mixer; £292.00
Complete Shower Sets Round /Round Thermostatic Bar Valve & Shower Kit;£371.00
Marble Top Furniture
Parisian-style bathroom furniture is al all about elegance and sophistication which is why homeowners should opt for bright white cabinets to offer a chic look. To add to the elegance, marble worktops bring everything together with a touch of luxury, making the bathroom look Parisian chic. Adding marble topped cabinets into the bathroom creates a classy space, perfect for a touch of everyday luxury.
Classique /800mm Floor Standing 2 Door Vanity & Marble Top 1TH;£1,414.00
Elegant wetroom spaces
Parisian-style wetrooms blend elegance with functionality, transforming a simple shower area into a chic, luxurious space. Pairing with brass or gold fixtures will help elevate the space with a touch of vintage charm, coupled with rainfall showerheads, homeowners are sure to have an indulgent experience. nuie’s range of wetrooms are perfect for all bathroom types, with the option for a fluted screen for those looking for a private yet elegant wetroom.
Brushed Brass Wetroom Screens /Full Outer Frame Wetroom Screen;£759.00
