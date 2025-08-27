How to embrace 'quiet luxury' for your dream garden on a budget

'Quiet luxury' is about embracing an elegant yet understated approach

A garden expert has revealed how to embrace ‘quiet luxury’ to create your dream outdoor space.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The trend sees homeowners embrace a minimalist approach that values understated elegance over loud and flashy displays.

And it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to give your garden a makeover in time for summer, according to Sam Wentworth of luxury garden furniture specialists Eterna Home.

He said: “The quiet luxury trend has made a mark on many homes and gardens across the UK in the past few years.

“It places an emphasis on concepts such as timelessness, minimalism and subtlety and has been described by some people as a ‘stealth wealth’ idea.

“And the good news is that it doesn’t have to cost a fortune to bring a touch of quiet luxury to your garden as we approach the summer months.

“To start, it’s important to prioritise choosing quality materials that will stand the test of time, with teak for wooden garden furniture or brass metal for pots and planters.

“Softer edges are also popular, so think about how to incorporate them in your outdoor items, plants and pathways.

“The key thing to remember is that less is often more when it comes to quiet luxury, and understated elegance is better than big and bold.”

Top tips to give your garden a quiet luxury makeover

1. Choose furniture wisely

Garden furniture plays a key role in the functionality and aesthetics of any outdoor space, so it’s important to go for items that will help you achieve your goals.

Materials such as teak and rattan are popular with many quiet luxury enthusiasts, with Meghan Markle among fans of durable teak wood.

When it comes to design, softer edges and less angular lines can help achieve the effect, with hanging egg chairs particularly popular over the past few years.

2. Create a liveable space

Many of us enjoy spending lots of time in our gardens during the warmer months, whether entertaining family and friends or enjoying quiet time alone.

Therefore, it’s important that the space is not only functional and elegant, but somewhere people can feel comfortable.

You may want to encourage alfresco dining with an extendable dining table or create a designated space for hanging out with loved ones.

3. Give your planters an upgrade

In order to curate the elegant aesthetic you want, the small details can go a long way.

Pots and planters are a common sight in most gardens, so it may be worth investing in some new ones that lean into the quiet luxury trend better than your existing ones.

Materials such as brass metal and terracotta are popular and can add a touch of class without breaking the bank.

4. Embrace colours found in nature

Colour plays a vital role in the look and feel of your garden, and warm, earthy tones work particularly well.

Earthy browns, soft greens and warm yellows can make a big difference.

You can incorporate these in soft furnishings such as rugs and pillows or use them in the garden fence or adjoining walls.

5. Introduce a stylish focal point

You can add an extra element of interest to your garden with a well-chosen focal point

A firepit, for example, is a great place to gather around at nighttime with family and friends, while a water feature can bring a welcome sense of nature and serenity.

A sculpture or piece of art, meanwhile, can create a talking point for visitors and allow you to express your taste in your outdoor space.