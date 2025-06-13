How to get the Love Island Villa ‘look’ in the home

Tell us your news

Love Island is back on our screens, ready to turn heads with new twists, more drama, and plenty of coupling up. But while the Islanders might be grafting for romance, there’s one thing about the show that remains loyal — the iconic look of the Villa.

If the Love Island look is your type on paper, there are a few clever interior design choices to serve up a vibe that’s trendy, timeless, and surprisingly easy to crack on with at home.

Here, Paint and Interiors expert Lucy Steele from Valspar Paint shares four tips for helping your space look like a real villa bombshell.

Go bright or go home

An essential tip for nailing the Love Island look at home is by pairing bright whites with pops of bold colour. The interior of the Villa uses lots of brilliant whites as an easy backdrop for the bursts of fun colours throughout the space. Regularly using bold pinks, bluesand butter yellows in the colour scheme of the Villa makes for a fun and playful aesthetic. If you already have neutral walls at home, you can achieve this by using the iconic colour trio to paint feature walls, or simply coating doorframes and mirror frames for an instant refresh.

Firepit drama

No Love Island-inspired garden would be complete without the legendary fire pit. This is an absolute must for the home, and it’s actually fairly cheap to recreate. In more basic styles, you can get a fire pit for as little as £20 in standard retailers like B&Q. For a full-on Love Island garden vibe, add string fairy lights, sun loungers, and a splattering of colour-blocked cushions in the same blue, pink and yellow colour scheme. You may also want to coordinate the colour of your outdoor furniture with natural wood and whites. An easy way to achieve this cohesive look without splashing the cash is by painting your existing garden furniture with exterior paint, helping you stay loyal to the look.

Pop art inspo

Pop art was introduced to the design of the Villa fairly recently, and it works perfectly with the colour scheme throughout. Pop art prints are relatively low cost, or you could DIY your own to give your space a cheeky, flirtatious edge. Pop Art is a great way to add the Love Island look to your casa at a low cost, and it can also be easily changed in the future to new and exciting art pieces.

I’ve got a text… it says you need neon!

Neon lights are an absolute must-have to achieve the Love Island look at home. Think playful phrases, a neon heart above your bed, or a cheeky cocktail sign for the garden. Neon is glam, Insta-ready, and surprisingly affordable. Plus, it’ll give your space that unmistakable glow, perfect for setting the mood for your next pre-coupling party!