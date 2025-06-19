How to get your house sales-ready

Survey Shack

UK house prices dropped by 0.4% month-on-month in May, according to Halifax, meaning the typical UK property has seen a fall in value for three of the past four months. With economic uncertainty creating a more turbulent market, property owners currently looking to sell need to do all they can to ensure their home is ready for a speedy sale before they put it on the market.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This becomes even more important during the summer months, as the average days to find a buyer increase from 51 in January and February to 56 in June, 57 in July, 58 in August and 59 in September (based on Rightmove’s analysis of a decade’s worth of sales data).

One crucial action that sellers can take before putting their home on the market is to think from a buyer’s survey perspective.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brett Ray, Founding Partner and CEO of innovative home-based surveying app Survey Shack explains: “Putting your house on the market without knowing what is likely to come up during the buyer’s survey opens the floodgates to disruptive, late-stage surprises. These can lead to fraught price renegotiations that cause stress to all parties or, even worse, the sale falling through entirely. In my work as a surveyor, I saw far too many deals fall through – sometimes collapsing entire chains – due to confusion between buyers and sellers resulting from survey results. Sellers who think from a buyer’s survey perspective have the power to avoid this.”

Survey Shack provides the answer, enabling sellers themselves to survey their property in full, inside and out, before putting it on the market. The seller can purchase an instant survey report through the app, with tailored information on the state of the property and actionable insights regarding required remedial works. The report also recommends specialists, including professional surveyors and qualified tradespeople, where any further evaluation may be necessary. It means that sellers can head off potential disruptions before they list their property for sale, resulting in a smoother selling journey with a greater chance of completion.

In addition to surveying their home and taking remedial action in relation to any issues, sellers should also undertake any minor DIY jobs that are outstanding. Whether it’s fixing a broken doorbell, oiling a stiff garden gate, tightening loose door or cupboard handles, or even changing blown lightbulbs, completing a few minor tasks can help create a better overall impression for potential buyers. If you have the time and budget, a fresh coat of paint can help brighten up your home, too. If your budget only extends to a single tin, painting the front door is a good choice – it’s what buyers will see first, after all.

Homeowners keen for a quick sale should also ensure everything is clean – inside and out. Ceiling cobwebs and grubby skirting boards don’t take long to deal with but can again impact that all-important first impression. Cleaning windows (inside and out) can also show that a home is well cared for, as well as maximising the amount of natural light that flows in during viewings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Decluttering is another quick win. From the children’s bedrooms to the garden, tidying away toys, piles of laundry and all those other items that accumulate won’t just aid a good first impression – it will also show buyers that your house provides plenty of storage. With the garden in mind, mowing the lawn and keeping flowerbeds and hedges looking neat and attractive can also pay dividends.

For more information, please visit survey-shack.com. You can also download the Survey Shack app via the App Store and Google Play.