How to make your garden a safe haven for wildlife and nature this winter

Bromford has provided a number of Shared Ownership homes across the Midlands and South West

New homes provider Bromford is embracing the current cold snap by encouraging homeowners and families to ensure their gardens are safe havens for wildlife.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The colder months present greater challenges for our animal friends, with the housing association offering practical advice to support our local nature through this period.

With food less readily available and temperatures at dangerously low levels, Bromford is committed to ensuring every home and garden is a space where people and wildlife can thrive together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are Bromford’s top tips for supporting wildlife in your garden this winter.

Always make water available

One simple method is to have a steady water supply accessible. This could be in a bowl, dish or large plate to ensure wildlife can stay hydrated. It’s important to check that this doesn’t freeze during the colder conditions, so putting out water that isn’t extremely cold is advisable.

Avoid harmful chemicals

While some chemicals can be used to feed and maintain your grass, it’s important to be mindful that many substances can be harmful to animals. Opting for natural alternatives is a good way to keep your garden in tip top shape while protecting wildlife.

Create an accessible shelter

Using natural materials such as branches, twigs and stones can help to make a warm space for wildlife to keep warm through the winter. This can also make for a fun family DIY project. Alternatively, there are pre-made shelters such as bird houses, nest boxes and hedgehog homes available to buy in most garden centres or superstores.

Put out nutritious foods

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can offer sustenance for wildlife by leaving out little snacks, ensuring they remain well-fed. Nuts, seeds, berries and apple slices are all good options, as well as specialist foods for specific species.

Plant with winter in mind

There are many types of plant that are conducive to supporting wildlife, especially throughout the colder season. Daisies and dandelions offer nectar for bees, while ivy and holly offer food and shelter.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “The winter months are a struggle to navigate for all of us, but not least for our animals who are desperate to secure food, shelter or a place to hibernate.

“We’re passionate about our new homes meeting the needs of everybody, so for that to include the local wildlife is rewarding to us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope these top tips help our buyers to use new methods for not only attracting wildlife into their gardens but also to look after them too.”

For more information on Bromford and the homes available, go to www.bromfordhomes.co.uk.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign to raise awareness of Shared Ownership, supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit https://www.housing.org.uk/our-work/affordable-home-ownership/shared-ownership/.

For more information on Bromford Shared Ownership, please visit @BromfordSales on Instagram: Bromford Sales (@bromfordsales) • Instagram photos and videos.