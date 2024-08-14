How to pollen proof your bedroom during this week's high pollen count

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Met Office warns high pollen count across the UK this week, here's how sniffle sufferers can take extra precaution for a good night's rest.

Many will rejoice in the recent warmer temperatures, but for those that suffer with hay fever, the dread of seasonal allergies may be causing more fear than excitement.

This common allergy, often causing coughing, itchy eyes and sneezing can be a massive bug bear for sufferers, hindering their sleep quality and having an overall negative impact on how they feel day to day.

Google searches for ‘Treating Hay fever’ have risen a whopping +315% in the last three years too, with more sufferers nationwide heading online for advice on how to seek relief from pesky symptoms.

In order to avoid the sniffles and itchy eyes caused by hay fever, Interior Design Expert Melissa Denham from Hammonds Furniture offers her expert advice on how to hay fever-proof your bedroom.

Keep Your Furniture Dust Free

Melissa says… “for those that suffer with summertime allergies, dusty furniture will be a major trigger.

Unfortunately, standard dusters are not efficient in collecting dust, they will brush the dust from one area to another one. Instead, use a microfiber cloth to wipe along all surfaces of your furniture before putting the cloth through a hot wash cycle.

“Repeat this weekly, ensuring you clean the hard-to-reach surfaces as well as all the small spaces and corners.

“Don’t forget about your curtains and blinds too. Their window-side placement means they are natural dust and pollen collectors. Luckily, the required maintenance of these areas is much simpler, and a once-monthly de-dusting session should be plenty.

Be Cautious of Open Windows

When it comes to coping with hay fever, finding the correct balance between welcoming fresh air into your room and limiting pollen exposure can be tricky.

While keeping windows shut is the ideal solution, it can be challenging in warmer weather. To control the amount of pollen entering your room, consider strategically opening windows during periods of lower pollen concentration, such as in the evening or at night.

Another option is changing the placement of your bed, away from any direct streams of airflow coming from an open window.

Keep a Pet-Free Bedroom

Snuggling up with your pet in bed might be hard to resist, but if you're dealing with allergies like hay fever, it's worth rethinking.

As your immune system copes with seasonal triggers like pollen, having your furry friend around can worsen your symptoms.

Even if they don't sleep directly on the bed with you, their presence in your room during the day could lead to nighttime discomfort as their fur clings onto pollen from the outside air.

Carpets in your Bedroom? Daily Hoovering May be your Saviour

During hay fever season, it’s surprising the kinds of irritants and allergens that can sneak into your carpet, and with each footstep on your carpet or rug, those pesky pollen particles settle deeper into the fibres.

Frequent vacuuming, even daily in severe cases, can help ease the symptoms of hay fever.

Prioritise Hair Washing

Throughout the day, pollen easily latches onto your hair, particularly for those with longer locks.

To help prevent the transfer of pollen onto pillows amplifying hay fever symptoms during sleep, it’s worth upping your hair washing ritual during the warmer months. By cleansing your hair before bed and keeping it tied in a bobble to sleep, you can rid yourself of accumulated pollen, limiting potential irritation and discomfort caused by allergens.

Regular Bedding Maintenance

Regular washing of bedding is essential for hay fever management. If you’re not washing your bedding weekly as a hay fever sufferer, you may need to! Pollen enters through any open windows, but it can also easily transfer via clothing to stick onto sheets and pillowcases, contributing to symptoms.

While washing the entire bed linen set is ideal, it can be very time consuming. Focusing on changing pillowcases at least once a week can significantly alleviate nighttime discomfort. By getting into a routine of this, hay fever sufferers can reduce their exposure to allergens, and enjoy a more restful and symptom-free sleep environment.

Invest In an Air Purifier

Some things that cause allergic reactions (especially hay fever) are airborne and require purification of the air to properly remove them.

The easiest and most efficient way to do this is to invest in an air purifier. Equipped with a High-Efficiency Particulate Absorbing filter, these systems are great at banishing pet hairs, dust and airborne allergens.