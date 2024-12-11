How to protect your home against theft this Christmas season

Christmas Home

It’s widely known that with the Christmas season comes a spike in crime, with burglaries increasing by an estimated 20% over the month of December each year. Ahead of this year's festive season, homeowners and unoccupied holiday-let owners across the UK will need to take precautionary measures to ensure they are not a target.

Based on his experience, insurance specialist from Pikl.com, Cliff Ward, has provided ten tips on how to help protect your home from burglars over the coming months.

1. Creating the Illusion of Occupancy

“To safeguard your home during the Christmas season, making your house appear occupied is a clever strategy. Invest in timers for lights, televisions, or radios to replicate your daily routines even when you're not at home. This simple precaution can deter potential burglars by giving the impression that someone is inside. Remember to use energy-efficient LED bulbs to conserve energy and reduce costs. Smart home technology can also help you remotely control lighting, enhancing security while you enjoy your festivities away from home.”

2. Loud Noise Traps

“Setting up loud noise traps is a clever way to spook potential intruders. From motion detector alarm systems to DIY solutions like leaning a mop against a door handle, these measures can startle and discourage burglars. For comprehensive security, consider professional installation of motion sensor alarms. These systems can instantly alert you and the authorities to any unauthorised entry, ensuring a swift response to potential threats.”

3. Curtains and Blinds for Privacy

“Keeping your blinds and curtains closed when darkness falls is a basic but effective preventive measure. It conceals the interior of your home, making it difficult for outsiders to assess your valuables. During the holiday season, this extra layer of privacy can be crucial in deterring potential burglars, as it limits their ability to scope out your possessions and plan break-ins.”

4. Hide Valuables from View

“One often overlooked aspect of home security is safeguarding your valuable possessions from potential burglars' view through windows. Ensure that expensive items like electronics, jewellery, and art are not visible from the outside. Use blinds, curtains, or window treatments to obscure the view. By doing so, you reduce the temptation for burglars who may be scanning for easy targets.”

5. Social Media Caution

“Sharing holiday plans on public social media accounts can inadvertently signal to burglars that your home is vacant. Refrain from disclosing your location and travel schedule online. Keep your holiday memories for sharing after your return, and consider adjusting your social media privacy settings to restrict who can see your posts. This discretion ensures that your home remains a less attractive target for opportunistic thieves during the festive season.”

6. Double Lock External Doors

“Strengthen your home's defence by installing double locks on all external doors, including the front and back. Deadbolt locks are a reliable choice, offering an additional layer of security. This dual-lock setup can deter burglars by making it more difficult to force entry. Consult with a locksmith to ensure proper installation and alignment for optimal effectiveness.”

7. Secure the Back Gate

“Many homeowners focus on front door security while neglecting the back gate. Keeping your back gate locked is essential, as an unlocked gate can provide a convenient entry point for burglars. Install a sturdy lock or padlock on your back gate, and consider adding a motion sensor light nearby to further discourage unauthorised access.”

8. Gravel as a Sound Deterrent

“Redoing your driveway, back garden, or path to your front door? Opt for gravel, as its natural noisiness underfoot can deter potential burglars. The distinct sound of footsteps on gravel is likely to alert you to any approaching individuals, making it a cost-effective security feature. Coupled with motion sensor lights, this combination creates an effective and budget-friendly security strategy for deterring intruders.”

9. Motion Sensor Lights

“Install motion sensor lights in both the front and back of your home. These lights are activated by movement, instantly illuminating the area and potentially scaring off intruders. They are an excellent addition to your home's security, as they not only deter burglars but also enhance safety by providing better visibility around your property at night. Motion sensor lights are often energy-efficient, and many models offer adjustable settings to suit your specific needs.”

10. Invest in an Alarm System

“If your budget allows, investing in a professionally monitored alarm system is a wise choice. Such systems provide comprehensive security, with 24/7 surveillance, immediate response to breaches, and peace of mind during the holiday season. They can include features like door/window sensors, motion detectors, and remote monitoring via smartphone apps. Consult with security professionals to choose the right system for your home, and ensure it is professionally installed and maintained for maximum effectiveness.”