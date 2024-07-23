How to recreate Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold's bathrooms on a budget
Bathroom specialists nuie have looked at how to recreate several Premier league star’s bathrooms on a budget. From brushed brass to luxury marble edged baths, these football stars sure know how to relax in style.
Phil Foden
Taking centre spot in Foden’s gleaming bathroom is a rounded bath that makes for a statement piece in front of his mirrored wall. Steal Foden’s style by picking a curved edge bath to make a bathroom statement, and why not incorporate a mirrored wall like Man City’s No.47, too.
nuie’s range of curved edge baths give football fans a great way to incorporate Foden’s home style without breaking the bank.
Featured product
Shingle /Curved Back To Wall Bath
Product Code: BSG003
Price: £995.00
A bathroom fit for a football pro, Kyle Walker’s spa style bath definitely makes a statement within his marbled bathroom and nuie has the perfect alternatives to include in your home. Designed to be built in and tiled around, nuie’s double inset spa bath offers homeowners an at home spa-like feel, just like the star defender’s majestic bath.
Featured product
Inset Spa Bath /Double Ended Inset Spa Bath
Product Code: NBI1812
Price: £1,257.00
Anthony Gordon
Anthony Gordon’s bathroom incorporates brushed brass to the max, making his bathroom simply classic. nuie’s extensive range of brushed brass items allows fans multiple ways to recreate his bathroom, either with a full makeover or even with a simple change of the shower head.
Featured products
Shower Valves /Arvan Twin Thermostatic Valve
Product Code: ARV8TW01
Price: £463.00
Rail Kits /Round Slide Rail Kit
Product Code: STY842
Price: £148.00
Opting for a more timeless bathroom renovation? Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s bathroom might be the inspiration you need. Incorporating more simple features with silver accents, nuie’s vast range of towel rails, shower heads, taps and fixtures allows for homeowners to easily take inspiration from the right-back.
Featured product
Luxury Spa Collection /2 Outlet Arvan Bundle With Stop Tap & Diverter
Product Code: SBR128ST2
Price: £888.00
Bukayo Saka
Taking the minimalist approach to bathroom design, Saka’s space-saving bathroom gives inspiration to those more limited on space to still have a bathroom fit for a football icon. Offering game-changing ability for smaller bathrooms, nuie’s wall hung vanities, available in a series of colours, allows homeowners looking for space saving furniture an endless variety of options.
Featured product
Arno /1200mm Wall Hung 2 Drawer Vanity & Worktop
Product Code: ARN622W2
Price: £823.00
