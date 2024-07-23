How to recreate Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold's bathrooms on a budget

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Premier League approaches, why not use the time to refresh your bathroom by taking inspiration from these Premier league stars?

Bathroom specialists nuie have looked at how to recreate several Premier league star’s bathrooms on a budget. From brushed brass to luxury marble edged baths, these football stars sure know how to relax in style.

Phil Foden

Taking centre spot in Foden’s gleaming bathroom is a rounded bath that makes for a statement piece in front of his mirrored wall. Steal Foden’s style by picking a curved edge bath to make a bathroom statement, and why not incorporate a mirrored wall like Man City’s No.47, too.

Kyle Walker's Bathrooms

nuie’s range of curved edge baths give football fans a great way to incorporate Foden’s home style without breaking the bank.

Featured product

Shingle /Curved Back To Wall Bath

Product Code: BSG003

Price: £995.00

A bathroom fit for a football pro, Kyle Walker’s spa style bath definitely makes a statement within his marbled bathroom and nuie has the perfect alternatives to include in your home. Designed to be built in and tiled around, nuie’s double inset spa bath offers homeowners an at home spa-like feel, just like the star defender’s majestic bath.

Featured product

Inset Spa Bath /Double Ended Inset Spa Bath

Product Code: NBI1812

Price: £1,257.00

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon’s bathroom incorporates brushed brass to the max, making his bathroom simply classic. nuie’s extensive range of brushed brass items allows fans multiple ways to recreate his bathroom, either with a full makeover or even with a simple change of the shower head.

Featured products

Shower Valves /Arvan Twin Thermostatic Valve

Product Code: ARV8TW01

Price: £463.00

Rail Kits /Round Slide Rail Kit

Product Code: STY842

Price: £148.00

Opting for a more timeless bathroom renovation? Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s bathroom might be the inspiration you need. Incorporating more simple features with silver accents, nuie’s vast range of towel rails, shower heads, taps and fixtures allows for homeowners to easily take inspiration from the right-back.

Featured product

Luxury Spa Collection /2 Outlet Arvan Bundle With Stop Tap & Diverter

Product Code: SBR128ST2

Price: £888.00

Bukayo Saka

Taking the minimalist approach to bathroom design, Saka’s space-saving bathroom gives inspiration to those more limited on space to still have a bathroom fit for a football icon. Offering game-changing ability for smaller bathrooms, nuie’s wall hung vanities, available in a series of colours, allows homeowners looking for space saving furniture an endless variety of options.

Featured product

Arno /1200mm Wall Hung 2 Drawer Vanity & Worktop

Product Code: ARN622W2