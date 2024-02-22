Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With energy bills having skyrocketed over the years, how can you save a few pennies? Well it's thought you could save up to £196 by implementing a few small changes.

In today's landscape, making subtle yet effective adjustments to our daily routines can translate into significant savings.

By understanding and implementing energy-saving practices, households can not only alleviate the financial strain of escalating bills but also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle.

In this article, we delve into specific, manageable changes that can collectively lead to substantial annual savings, debunking the notion that significant financial sacrifices are necessary for energy efficiency.

Let's explore how a few mindful adjustments can make a substantial impact on your yearly energy costs.

1. Dirty tumble dryer vents could cost you £30 a year

Maintaining clean tumble dryer vents not only saves money but also enhances appliance efficiency and safety. Over time, lint and debris accumulate in the dryer vents, obstructing proper airflow.

This blockage forces the machine to work harder, consuming more energy and leading to increased operational costs. Additionally, a clogged vent poses a potential fire hazard as lint is highly flammable.

By regularly cleaning the vents, you promote optimal airflow, allowing the dryer to function at peak performance. This not only reduces energy consumption but also extends the lifespan of the appliance.

2. Ignoring drafts might set you back £35 a year

Addressing drafts in your home not only enhances comfort but also significantly impacts your energy bills. When drafts are ignored, warm air escapes, causing your heating system to work harder to maintain a comfortable temperature.

This increased workload translates into higher energy consumption and, consequently, elevated heating costs. By proactively sealing drafts, you create a more energy-efficient environment.

This not only prevents heat loss but also reduces the need to overcompensate with continuous heating.

Implementing draft-proofing measures, such as using weatherstripping or sealing gaps, helps to maintain a consistent indoor temperature, ultimately leading to tangible savings on your energy bills.

3. Leaving your lights on might cost you £83 pound a year

Conserving energy by turning off lights when not in use not only saves you money but also contributes to a more sustainable and eco-friendly lifestyle.

The financial impact of leaving lights on may seem modest, but the cumulative effect over a year can result in a significant cost. Lighting accounts for a substantial portion of household electricity consumption, and unnecessary usage directly translates into higher utility bills.

By cultivating the habit of switching off lights when leaving a room or during daylight hours, you reduce electricity consumption and lower your annual energy costs.

4. Over filling your kettle could cost £17 a year

Being mindful of how much water you use in your kettle not only saves money but also contributes to energy conservation. Overfilling your kettle means heating a larger volume of water than necessary, leading to increased energy consumption.

Boiling excess water for just one cup of tea may seem inconsequential, but the cumulative effect over time adds up to tangible costs. By only boiling the amount of water needed, you optimise the energy efficiency of your kettle and reduce electricity usage.

5. Not descaling your appliances could cost £31 a year

Regular descaling of appliances is crucial not just for their longevity but also for cost-effective and efficient operation.

Limescale buildup in dishwashers, washing machines, and showers can lead to decreased performance, forcing these appliances to consume more energy to achieve the same tasks.

The insulating effect of limescale means that heating elements must work harder to overcome the resistance, resulting in increased energy usage and higher utility bills.