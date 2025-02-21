How to spider-proof your garden lights

Spider in a Web

Brits are being given tips to keep spiders away from their garden lighting ahead of spring.

The team at LightingLegends.com have shared their advice which involves using warm lighting and strong scents such as lavender and citrus.

Spiders tend to be drawn to garden lights as the lights themselves attract insects, which serve as their food source.

Although spiders are harmless, a build up of webs on garden lights over time can be unsightly and make the space look unkempt.

The experts recommend switching to warm LED lights, which are less likely to attract insects – and, in turn, spiders.

They also suggest using citrus scents as a natural deterrent to help keep spiders away.

Jon Saeed, managing director of LightingLegends.com said: “Spiders aren’t actually attracted to garden lights themselves – they’re drawn to the insects that gather around them, making these areas the perfect spot to set up webs.

“If your garden lights seem to be attracting more spiders, there are a few simple ways to keep them at bay. Spiders dislike strong scents like lavender oil or citrus, so placing a few drops near your lights can help deter them.

“Switching to warmer white LED lights can also make a difference, as spiders and insects are more drawn to bright, cool white-toned lighting. Opting for amber or yellow-hued lights instead of stark white or blue-toned bulbs could reduce the number of unwanted visitors.

“It’s also important to keep your garden lights clean. Regularly wiping them down not only helps with maintenance but also removes any webs, discouraging spiders from returning.”

Five ways to keep spiders away from your garden lights:

Use scent

Strong scents such as lavender oil, peppermint oil can be used to deter spiders. Consider placing a few drops of these near your garden lights to keep spiders away. Citrus scents from oranges and lemons also work well.

Regularly clean your lights

Give your lights a regular dust down with a cloth and sweep the surrounding areas. This will help get rid of any spider webs and prevent them from coming back and setting up a nice home for themselves.

Opt for warm LED lighting

If spiders are a problem in your garden in general, then you may want to opt for warm outdoor lighting to keep them away. Spiders are more drawn to bright, cool toned lights and will often create webs here as the lights can attract their prey, insects. Yellow or amber toned lights are less likely to be considered an attractive spot for spiders to settle in.

Keep your garden tidy

Keep the areas around your garden lights tidy, a pile of leaves and debris can be the perfect hiding spot for spiders.

Dim lights when not in use

If you’re not in your garden during the evening, consider dimming your lights slightly. Spiders and insects will be more attracted to other areas that are much brighter and lit up.