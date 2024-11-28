How to stop booklice: Pest pro warns of booklice infestations as winter sets in

Expert advice - A pest prevention specialist at Pest-Stop explains why booklice are more common than many realise, where they tend to hide and how to effectively manage them

As winter takes hold, you might notice tiny, greyish-white insects in the damp corners of your home. These are booklice, a common but often overlooked pest that thrives in moisture. While harmless to humans, they can be a persistent nuisance if left unchecked.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Thorogood, a pest prevention specialist at Pest-Stop, explains why booklice are more common than many realise, where they tend to hide and how to effectively manage them.

What are booklice and where do they hide?

“Booklice are tiny insects that love damp environments,” says Sophie. “They’re frequently found in areas with high humidity, such as kitchens, bathrooms and basements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Despite their name, they don’t just hide in books - they’ll appear wherever there’s mould or damp, whether that’s in food cupboards, cracks in walls, or even on stored items.

“Booklice survive by feeding on microscopic mould and fungi, which can form on damp surfaces, wallpaper, or even food packaging. If conditions are right, they can quickly become a problem.”

How to keep your home book-lice free

Sophie shares her top tips for managing booklice infestations and preventing them from taking over your home:

1. Control humidity levels

“Booklice cannot thrive in dry air,” says Sophie. “Keeping the humidity below 60% will make your home far less inviting for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good-quality dehumidifier can help, particularly in winter when damp tends to build up.”

2. Improve air circulation

Good airflow is vital to reducing dampness. “Keep your home well-ventilated by opening windows daily and using extractor fans in the kitchen and bathroom.

“This will lower moisture levels and create a less welcoming environment for pests,” Sophie advises.

3. Fix any leaks immediately

“Leaking pipes, dripping taps, or even a tiny crack in the roof can provide enough moisture to support a booklice infestation,” says Sophie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Regularly check for leaks and deal with them swiftly to stop water from accumulating.”

4. Keep your home clean and dry

Damp and food residues are a magnet for booklice. “It’s crucial to keep food storage areas clean and dry,” Sophie emphasises.

“Clear out old or expired items, clean cupboards thoroughly and ensure there are no crumbs or spills. Regularly wiping down surfaces will also help to keep mould at bay.”

5. Use a freeze spray for targeted control

“For a chemical-free solution, a freeze spray is extremely effective,” Sophie says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pest-Stop Crawling Insect Freeze Spray works by instantly freezing the pests on contact, which is a quick and safe way to deal with an infestation without using harsh chemicals.”

6. Act quickly before numbers grow

Booklice can reproduce rapidly, with females capable of laying up to 200 eggs without needing a mate.

“If conditions are favourable, numbers can rise swiftly, so it’s essential to act fast if you spot them,” Sophie cautions.

“By lowering humidity, improving airflow, fixing leaks, and maintaining a clean home, you can keep these pests under control before they become a bigger issue.”