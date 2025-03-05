How to store eggs: Third of Brits store eggs in the wrong place as families battle overworked worktops

More than half of Brits admit their worktops are overworked, a survey has revealed.

Some 59% have cluttered counters with four or more appliances left on the worktop, the survey of 2,000 respondents by Gemini Worktops found.

Meanwhile, almost a third of Brits store eggs in the wrong place, with 30% keeping the family favourite on their crowded worktops instead of the fridge.

It comes after the Food Standards Agency (FSA) revealed eggs should be kept in the fridge to ensure they remain at a constant temperature and stay fresh for longer.

The FSA claimed to have settled the fridge versus cupboard debate, which divides households and leads to overworked worktops in homes across the UK.

Almost half of people leave oranges and apples on worktops, compared to a third who place potatoes there and 22% with sauces and condiments.

A third (35%) of people put their toaster away in a cupboard after use while more than half (55%) of respondents keep their air fryer on the counter, compared to 49% with their coffee pot or machine, slow cooker (31%) and cake mixer (17%).

Jenny Bell, design expert at Gemini Worktops, the UK's leading specialist stone worktops retailer, said: “The kitchen is the heart of the home and although a tidy space means a tidy mind, it’s easy for your worktop spaces to become overworked, meaning less space to prepare and cook meals.

“It’s clear from this study that many worktops across the UK are cluttered with gadgets like air fryers and slow cookers, as well as everyday essentials such as eggs and potatoes.

“Simplifying what's on display is a great way to bring positive energy into your kitchen and avoid clutter.

“Our expert worktop designers guide you through the process to help bring your vision to life while making sure that you are creating a comfortable and workable space.”

