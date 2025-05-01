How to transform your bathroom with natural green and earthy tones

nuie green bathrooms

White bathrooms are on the way out, with homeowners increasingly choosing nature-inspired shades of green, taupe and beige to create a more tranquil space. Whether you’re undergoing a full bathroom renovation or looking to update just a few elements, Marcus Pearson, Head of Design at leading bathroom specialists nuie, shares his top tips on how to create the perfect earth-inspired bathroom.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

1. Incorporate muted shades of green

Green bathrooms have been making a comeback with homeowners opting for subtle pops of colour to enhance their space. From sage to olive, natural shades of green set a soothing ‘back to nature’ tone.

Pair muted greens with wood and stone accents – think bathroom furniture or wall-hung cabinets – for a touch of personality that feels natural, not overpowering. Homeowners looking to go bolder should opt for dark green shades like moss, seaweed, or pine leaf, and complement with gold accents like taps, handles and picture frames.

2. Tie in neutral shades

Neutral shades build a sense of warmth and simplicity, making them perfect for creating a serene bathroom retreat. Start with a natural, calming base with soft beiges, taupes, and light greys for walls and floors, then layer in natural textures like wood, stone and linen. This creates a soft, serene backdrop that allows other elements, like greenery or subtle pops of colour, to stand out without overwhelming the space. Polish off the natural aesthetic with neutral-coloured towels, a wooden or metal-framed mirror and nature-inspired wall art.

3. Opt for warm neutrals and soft lighting

Neutrals are timeless and elegant, making them the perfect choice for any bathroom big or small. They keep the space feeling fresh, refined and effortlessly calm.

Create the perfect oasis by pairing neutral wall colours with soft, warm lighting. Light-up mirrors and feature fixtures add flair, but it’s layered lighting that truly sets the tone for a cosy, immersive and relaxing environment.

4. Introduce soothing scents

Soothing scents – like room sprays and reed diffusers – are essential for a truly relaxing space. Fragrances such as lavender and eucalyptus are perfect for creating a calming retreat for unwinding after a long day. For the full earthy bathroom experience, hang a few stems of eucalyptus in the shower to enjoy its natural aroma, which not only enhances the space, but is also linked to reduced inflammation.