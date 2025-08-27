How to transition your home from summer to fall with cosy autumn decor

Autumn decor

As the seasons shift and the warmth of summer gives way to the crispness of autumn, it's the perfect time to refresh your home with cosy, comforting touches. From richer colours and textured decor to soft lighting and seasonal scents, small changes can make a big difference in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Embracing the essence of autumn indoors helps ease the seasonal transition and makes your home feel like a true haven.

Here, Lucy Steele, an interiors expert from premium paint brand V&CO, shares five tips for transitioning your home from summer to autumn.

Introducing autumnal colours

For a cosy and seasonal autumn look, consider incorporating a palette of burnt oranges, warm neutrals, and soft reds into your home decor. A subtle burnt orange evokes the changing leaves and pairs beautifully with warm browns and yellows, working well in both bedrooms and sociable spaces like kitchens, whether through painted cupboards or accent cushions.

Opting for softer textures throughout the home

As the weather turns cooler, opting for softer, fluffier, and cosier textures throughout the home is an effortless way to transition from summer to autumn. While in the summer you may gravitate towards linens and rattan, opting for deep plush and velvety textures is the perfect way to cosy up your home.

Soften the lighting and candles

As the days grow shorter and the warmth of summer fades, soft lighting and candles become essential in creating a cosy and inviting atmosphere at home. Swapping out bright overhead lights for warm-toned lamps or string lights instantly softens a space, making it feel more intimate and relaxed. The gentle flicker of candles adds a soothing ambience, evoking comfort and calm as the evenings draw in.

Change up your flowers and foliage

Swapping fresh flowers for foliage and dried flowers is a great way to reflect the changing season and bring a sense of autumnal warmth into the home. Eucalyptus, pampas grass, or branches with rich-toned leaves offer a more earthy, textured look that complements the cosier atmosphere of autumn. Unlike fresh flowers, these elements last longer and add a rustic, natural charm that feels both grounding and timeless.

Home fragrances

Updating your home’s fragrance is a subtle yet powerful way to embrace Autumn. Cinnamon, woody cedar, amber, or sweet vanilla can instantly make a space feel more inviting and comforting. Candles, diffusers, or essential oil blends infused with seasonal notes evoke feelings of warmth, perfect for a cold Autumn night in. These rich, layered scents add an invisible but impactful layer to your autumn decor, making your home feel like a sanctuary from the cooler weather outside.