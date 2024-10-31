How to use 2025 Colour of the Year in your bathroom

Dulux has released their latest Colour of the Year and there’s an easy way to get bathroom ready for 2025

‘True Joy’ has been named Colour of the Year for 2025, giving Brits across the nation inspiration for their upcoming home renovations.

The vibrant yellow colour is a dopamine-inducing shade, giving homeowners the ability to instantly uplift their homes with bursts of energy - and leading bathroom specialist nuie has now broadened its product offering to include a bespoke bath-painting service, meaning customers can create a bath in any shade they like.

This happy tone, crowned by Dulux, can be used to ‘waken-up’ a room that is typically darker and adding elements of yellow can help to enhance a space, especially as the colder months approach us.

As a contrast to last year’s pale pink and chalky blue undertone ‘Sweet Embrace’, which capsulated senses of comfort, ‘True Joy’ reflects a shift to embracing creativity in the home with bold colours.

Colm Lalor, Commercial Director at nuie, said: “Dulux’s Colour of the Year often influences interior trends going into the new year and for those looking to incorporate this year’s colour, the bathroom is the perfect choice.

“Whether you opt for a feature wall or colour-drenching the entire room, at nuie, we provide advice to homeowners on how they can make the vibrant colour work within their spaces, no matter what size.

“When thinking of supporting pieces, opting for brass or gold fixtures such as handles and taps can help enhance the sense of warmth within a bathroom, making the colour optimal for small, darker rooms. Alternatively, for bathrooms looking for a more modern look, choosing black or chrome fixtures can provide a sleeker contrast to the bright yellow.

“For homeowners looking to make a statement, opting for a yellow bath can add a cheerful tone to the bathroom, especially when pairing with neutral-coloured walls, like white or a soft beige to allow the bath to create a bright focal point within the bathroom. And with the help of nuie choice’s bespoke bath paint service across all our freestanding baths, homeowners can now create a fun statement within the bathroom.”