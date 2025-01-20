Hug your dog and raid sock drawer: 7 unusual hacks to keep warm this winter

Snuggle up with your dog under a blanket for ultimate warmth and companionship.

New data has revealed that the average British home will reach temperatures as low 12.8°C this year, more than five degrees colder than the recommended healthy living temperature.

With 21% of Brits saying they can’t keep their homes warm no matter what they try, Wouter Heuterman, home heating expert and CEO at SpeedComfort, which conducted the research, has revealed his top unusual tips to help Brits stay warm whilst minimising bills this winter.

Raid your sock drawer

“If you have gaps underneath your doors, you’re letting precious heat escape and cold air seep in. But there’s no need to splash out on expensive draught excluders.” Explains Heuterman, “Try cutting an old pair of tights and stuffing them with socks, or even rice or lentils. This homemade draught stopper can even be a fun family craft project if you get your children involved to help decorate them!”

Create a designated ‘warm room’

“Most people spend the majority of their time at home in one room, whether that’s working in the kitchen or catching up on TV in the living room. A simple way to save money on heating bills is to focus all your efforts and energy on heating only the room you’re spending time in. If you’re opting for this method, be sure to keep the doors closed to prevent cold air from seeping in from the rest of the house and contain the heat you've generated in a smaller area. It’s also important to stop the radiators from freezing in unused rooms. You can do this by adjusting the thermostat to the star position.”

Use a fan

“Just like standing fans can help circulate cool air in the summer, radiator fans are designed to improve the circulation of warm air from your radiator in the winter. This means homes heat faster and more efficiently, saving energy and money.”

Keep your furry friends close

“Who needs a hot water bottle when you've got a furry friend? Snuggle up with your cat or dog under a blanket for ultimate warmth and companionship. It’s the perfect way to spend an evening in the depths of winter.”

Change your curtains

“Windows are one of the top sources of heat loss. So, consider investing in thermal curtains which are easy to install and can make a huge difference, especially on single-glazed windows. They work by creating a ‘dead air’ space between the window and the rest of the room, keeping the cold out and the warmth in.”

Leave your oven door open

“Try leaving your oven door open the next time you’ve finished cooking. Hot ovens offer ready-made heat that would otherwise be wasted. Plus, leaving the door open means the oven’s fan uses less energy when extracting the heat – a win-win!”

DIY double glazing

“If you have single-glazing and can’t replace it this winter, there are several inexpensive options to help insulate your windows. Window film is a great way to add an extra layer of thermal insulation to glass without drastically changing its appearance. Window foil can block out natural light, but is even more effective at warming up a space, helping to insulate the glass and reflect heat into the room.”

