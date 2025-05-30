I’m a bathroom expert - these are the cleaning items that could actually be damaging your toilet, sink and shower

Homeowners are being warned that some common cleaning products could be doing more harm than good to their showers and baths.

Bathroom experts at Vidalux.co.uk are urging people to be mindful of the products they use, as harsh chemicals and abrasive tools can damage surfaces, leading to stains, scratches, and long-term deterioration.

Many assume that strong cleaners will leave their bathrooms spotless, but certain ingredients - like bleach and ammonia - can strip protective coatings and cause tile discolouration.

Even natural solutions like vinegar can be damaging if used on the wrong surfaces for a sustained period of time, particularly natural stone.

Cleaning items damaging your bathroom

Instead, the bathroom experts have advised families to swap out harsh cleaners for gentler alternatives, like dish soap, baking soda, and microfibre cloths, to protect surfaces while keeping them clean.

Lemon juice works well on glass shower doors, chrome fixtures, and tiles, while vinegar is a great natural option for glass, ceramic tiles, and chrome.

However, it should be used sparingly on stone, marble, and granite, as it can dull the surface and weaken its protective seal over time.

Andy Ellis, bathroom expert at Vidalux, commented: “Many people don’t realise that the products they use to clean their shower or bath could actually be causing long term damage.

“Harsh chemicals like bleach and ammonia can strip away protective coatings, while abrasive scrubbers can leave surfaces scratched and dull.

“To keep your bathroom looking its best, we recommend using gentle cleaners like dish soap, baking soda, and microfibre cloths.

“If you’re using natural solutions like vinegar or lemon juice, be mindful of where you apply them – stone surfaces, in particular, can be easily damaged if they’re not properly protected.”

Nine cleaning items that might actually be damaging your bathroom:

Bleach

While bleach is great for disinfecting, it can damage certain surfaces like enamel, acrylic, and natural stone. It can also degrade grout over time, leading to cracks and leaks.

Abrasive scrubbers

Materials like steel wool, hard bristle brushes, and scouring pads can scratch delicate surfaces like acrylic, fibreglass, and some tile finishes, making them more prone to stains and bacteria build up.

Vinegar

Vinegar is a popular natural cleaner, but it’s acidic and can etch marble, granite, and other natural stone surfaces, dulling their appearance and weakening their protective sealant.

Ammonia

Ammonia based cleaners can discolour or weaken certain surfaces, particularly acrylic and brass fixtures. It could also cause clouding on glass over time.

Magic erasers

While effective for tough stains, magic erasers made from melamine foam essentially act like very fine sandpaper and can wear away glossy finishes on acrylic tubs and tiles, leading to a dull and scratched surface.

Undiluted hydrogen peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide can be great for removing mould and mildew, but using it in high concentrations can discolour some surfaces and weaken grout over time.

Powdered cleansers

Traditional powdered cleansers can be too harsh on delicate materials, leading to micro-scratches that trap dirt and make surfaces harder to clean in the long run.

Coloured sprays

Some coloured cleaners contain dyes that can stain porous materials like grout or unsealed stone surfaces.

Drain cleaners

Highly corrosive drain cleaners can eat away at pipes over time and damage plastic or enamel finishes if they come into contact with the shower or bath surface.