I’m a design expert – here are five top tips for getting your garden summer ready

Summer weather has officially hit the UK and the nation is busy planning al fresco drinks, outdoor picnics – and gathering friends and family for long-anticipated garden parties. Thanks to an unusually warm May, you might be forgiven for not having your garden ready to host already, but to get you on the right track Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go, shares her five top tips for living beautifully outside of your house, as well as inside:

Give your garden a clean

“Over winter, it’s natural that your garden will get a little messier – but it’s amazing what 20 minutes with a dustpan and brush can do! As with any room, I’d always recommend starting with a quick clean before jumping into anything else so you can really see the space you’re working with.

“Dust down your barbecue, sweep up the leaves and pull those pesky weeds and your garden will be looking better in no time!”

Set up some shade

“We’re all guilty of seeing some sunshine and wanting to bask in it for as long as possible, but it’s super important to have some shade too. Not just to protect your skin, but to prevent sun-damage on your outdoor furniture as well!

“A retractable awning is a great way to add instant style and premium shading to your outdoor space and they’re super easy to operate meaning you can change the vibe of your patio in an instant!”

Add some plants

“It sounds simple, but adding a few plants and some flowers can totally transform your garden, taking it from a lawn and patio to a vibrant oasis. Not only are plants a lovely way to add to the aesthetic of your space, but they’re great for the wildlife and can really boost your mental and physical wellbeing.”

Spruce up your furniture

“If your furniture has been in storage for the last 6-months, it might be looking a little worse for wear, but this is easily solved! A quick dust and wipe will have it looking almost as good as new again.

“To add a little extra detailing, outdoor decorations like rugs, lights and cushions are great additions. Versatile and stylish, scatter cushions effortlessly enhance both interior and exterior spaces, adding comfort, colour, and character while offering an easy, affordable way to refresh your décor all year-round.”

Add a dash of paint

“Not only is it important to paint your outdoor furniture, fences and pergolas to boost durability, but it’s a great and cost-effective way to revitalise your space. A lot of people stick with simple wood stains, but there are so many options – terracotta is a great way to add a Mediterranean feel to your garden, with its warm, earthy hues. For something a little more modern, you could opt for a monochromatic theme – a simple yet chic way to transform your garden.”

