'I'm a DIY expert and you're painting your fence wrong'

As Spring approaches, many homeowners turn their attention to sprucing up their garden fences.

Whilst the traditional paintbrush may be your go-to for painting fences, a DIY expert is recommending a surprising alternative that will save you time and money - sponge painting.

Simon Wardle, owner of patio supplier, Armstrong Cheshire, advises homeowners to forgo paint brushes for fence painting, warning of the potential for aching arms and uneven coverage.

“The flexibility and porousness of a sponge makes it the perfect tool for painting your fence. It can mould around and reach into any nooks and indentations in the wood, allowing for smooth coverage even on the most textured fence panels."

The repetitive motion that comes with brush painting can be a real physical challenge and cause significant aches and pains. But, according to Simon, using a sponge can substantially reduce the strain on your arms.

“Using a sponge significantly reduces the physical strain associated with traditional brush application. Their lighter weight and efficient coverage minimises repetitive motions, resulting in a more comfortable and productive job.”

Not only is sponge painting easier on the arms, it's also much quicker and far more affordable. At Tesco, you can grab a six-pack of sponges for just 75p, whilst a typical paint brush can be anywhere from £5-15.

Fence painting tips:

Primer: Using a primer will protect the fence from weather damage and create a strong bond between wood and paint, ensuring the paint adheres better and lasts longer.

Surface preparation: A clean fence ensures proper paint adhesion and prevents future peeling or blistering. You can use a power washer or a stiff-bristle brush to remove dirt and debris from the surface.

More than one coat: A second layer will rid the surface of any gaps, enhance the colour and increase its durability - extending the life of your paint job.