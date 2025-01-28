I’m a gardening expert – here’s the exact length you need to mow your grass to now so it’s lush for spring

Doff - essential spring gardening checklist

As the frost thaws and days grow longer, it’s time to swap your woolly gloves for gardening gloves and give your outdoor space some much-needed TLC. Whether it’s clearing winter debris or preparing your soil for new blooms, a little effort now will help your garden flourish all season long.

Tom Clamp, head of technical at Doff Portland – manufacturer of premium garden care products – shares his expert advice on how to revive your garden and get it spring-ready.

1. Clear away winter’s debris

​“Start by tidying up your garden to create a clean slate,” suggests Tom. Remove fallen leaves, twigs and dead plants, and compost the debris.

Prune deciduous shrubs and trees that flowered last summer, shape evergreen shrubs and make sure you check for any frost damage.

“Look for cracked bark or discoloured leaves,” Tom advises.

“Cut away any severely damaged areas and consider using frost protection covers for more vulnerable plants.”

2. Refresh garden features and furniture

“Don’t overlook garden features,” says Tom.

“Scrub birdbaths, ponds and ornaments with a specialist outdoor cleaner to remove algae and dirt, and re-treat wooden structures with weatherproofing products to extend their lifespan.”

3. Revive your lawn

Spring is the perfect time to breathe life back into your lawn.

According to Tom:

Rake and aerate to remove debris and improve soil aeration

Overseed bare patches using a quality grass seed mix

Fertilise and mow regularly to encourage lush growth, aiming for a height of 3-5 cm

Tom adds: “Remember to avoid walking on waterlogged grass, as this can compact the soil and damage the roots.”

4. Prepare your soil and planting beds

“Healthy soil is key to a thriving garden,” Tom explains.

Enrich it with compost, chicken manure pellets or a soil conditioner and test pH levels to ensure optimal conditions.

Dig over planting beds, removing stones and preparing the soil for planting.

For a burst of colour, plant spring bedding and bulbs or sow hardy vegetable seeds such as peas and broad beans directly outdoors, while starting warm-season crops, such as tomatoes, indoors.

5. Stay ahead of weeds

“Weeds love spring just as much as we do,” warns Tom. “They thrive in the warming weather and can quickly take over your garden if you’re not careful.”

The key to keeping them under control is acting early. Tom advises removing weeds while they’re still small and easy to manage.

“Hand-pull or hoe them before they establish deeper roots – it’ll save you time and effort later.”

For more stubborn weeds, Tom suggests using a targeted approach. “Mulching with organic materials like bark or straw is a great way to suppress their growth while also benefiting your soil.

“If you need to use a weedkiller, always read the label carefully and apply only as directed.”

6. Watch for pests

“Spring pests can damage all your hard work,” Tom says.

Regularly check your plants for aphids, slugs, or fungal diseases and take swift action by applying natural remedies, using slug pellets, or targeted sprays where necessary.

By following these steps, you’ll create the perfect environment for your garden to thrive. “With a little effort now, you’ll enjoy a vibrant outdoor space all spring and beyond,” Tom concludes.