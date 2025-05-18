I'm a home expert: Do not sell your house without doing these five things first

A beams kithcen design.

According to the team at Beams, the London-based renovation company behind some of the city’s smartest home makeovers – too many sellers go to market before making simple improvements that can seriously boost their sale price.

Thinking of selling your home? You might not be ready just yet.

“Most buyers aren’t looking for a project – they want to imagine moving in tomorrow,” says Simon Ribchester, Head of Design at Beams Renovation. “When a home looks loved and well looked after, people feel more confident bidding.”

Here are five things Simon and the Beams team say you should do before calling the estate agent.

First impressions matter – start outside A tired front door. A wobbly gate. A path full of weeds. Even if the inside is spotless, a scruffy exterior can knock thousands off what your home’s actually worth. Luckily, it’s easy to fix. A fresh coat of paint, new house numbers, clean windows and some tidy greenery all go a long way. “It’s well worth giving thought about the approach to your home,” says Simon. “It’s the first emotional trigger for buyers – and it works.” Fix the things you’ve learned to live with That loose cupboard door. The chipped skirting board. The shelf that’s not quite straight. You might not notice them anymore, but a buyer will – and they’ll wonder what else they’re missing. You don’t need to do a full renovation, but patching cracks, replacing broken fittings, and doing a quick round of small fixes can make your home feel cared for and move-in ready. Paint it neutral (even if you love colour) You might love your bold wallpaper or deep navy walls, but buyers usually prefer a blank canvas. Repainting in soft, neutral tones like off-white, warm beige or pale grey helps rooms feel bigger, lighter, and more inviting. “It’s one of the quickest, cheapest ways to make a home more sellable,” says Simon. Light it up (the right way) Lighting makes a huge difference to how your home feels. Dim, yellow bulbs or dark corners can make even the biggest rooms feel gloomy. Switch to bright white LEDs. Open your blinds, cut back overgrown plants, and add floor or table lamps to spots that need brightening. Think warm and layered, not harsh and overhead. “Buyers respond to warm, open spaces, and good lighting is absolutely key,” says Simon. Show your kitchen some love Kitchens sell homes. But you don’t need to rip yours out to make an impact. Paint your cupboards. Swap the handles. Upgrade the taps. These simple changes can totally refresh the space and help buyers see its potential. “It’s amazing what a few smart updates can do,” says Simon. “Clean, modern and ready to use – that’s what buyers really want.”

The Beams bottom line

Spend a little, sell for more. Small improvements can help your home sell faster, for a better price, and with fewer headaches.

“If you spend £1,000–£2,000 on smart updates, you could see that money back many times over,” says Simon. “It’s not about hiding flaws – rather it’s about showing your home’s full potential.”

Whether you’re preparing to sell or planning to stay, Beams Renovation helps London homeowners renovate with confidence. With expert designers, vetted local builders and a greener approach to building, Beams makes renovations simpler for homeowners and greener for the planet.