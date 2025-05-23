I’m a property expert - these 6 things make your home look cheap (even if it’s not)

Terry Fisher is a property expert at Sold.co.uk

A property expert has revealed six subtle but damaging features that can make your home look far cheaper than it is - and potentially deter buyers in the process.

According to Terry Fisher of Sold.co.uk, it’s not always outdated kitchens or old bathrooms that lower the perceived value of a home. In many cases, it’s small, surface-level details that send the wrong signal during viewings.

“Buyers make snap judgments, and the way a home presents itself on first impression matters,” he said. “Even if the structure and layout are sound, signs of wear, mismatched finishes or poor styling can make the property feel neglected or low-value.”

Below, Mr Fisher shares six of the most common culprits - and what homeowners can do to address them quickly and affordably.

1. Peeling paint and scuffed skirting boards

Worn-out walls and woodwork are often the first thing buyers notice. “If paint is chipped or marked and the skirting is bashed up, it gives the impression the property hasn’t been maintained,” Mr Fisher said. “A fresh coat of paint and some basic sanding can dramatically lift a room.”

2. Oversized or bulky furniture

Furniture that’s too large for the space can make a room feel cramped. “Even in a spacious home, oversized sofas or wardrobes can make everything feel tight and cluttered,” he said. “Buyers should be able to visualise the space, not navigate an obstacle course.”

3. Outdated lighting

Basic or dated fixtures - especially exposed bulbs or plastic fittings - can cheapen the feel of a home. Mr Fisher explained: “Lighting has a huge impact on how a room feels. Upgrading fixtures to something more modern or installing warm, soft bulbs can make a big difference.”

4. Mismatched or plastic window coverings

Old blinds, yellowing verticals or mismatched curtains instantly age a room. “These are often overlooked but play a big part in how a room is perceived,” Mr Fisher said. “A neutral curtain or smart wooden blind can immediately lift the space.”

5. Dated door handles and yellowed switches

Old brass handles or discoloured plastic switches are tell-tale signs of a home stuck in the past. “These are quick and affordable to replace,” Mr Fisher said. “Modern matte handles or fresh white sockets give the impression of a well-maintained property.”

6. Untidy front gardens or entrances

The outside is just as important as what’s inside. “If the front door’s scuffed, the path’s overgrown, or the doormat is worn, it starts things off on the wrong foot,” Mr Fisher said. “Even just repainting the door and clearing the entrance can dramatically improve curb appeal.”

Mr Fisher added: “None of these updates are expensive, but collectively they have a big impact. It’s about presentation. A home that feels clean, considered and well-cared-for will always attract more interest - and better offers.”