I'm a security specialist - here's how I would protect my home if I was renting

New research has revealed a stark generational divide in attitudes towards home security, with millennials emerging as the most concerned and proactive group. According to a study by Sainsbury’s Bank Home Insurance, which surveyed 2,000 UK residents, 29% of those aged 25-34 describe themselves as ‘very concerned’ about home security—compared to just 6% of those aged 65 and over.

With younger generations more likely to be renting, this heightened concern raises an important question: how can renters effectively secure their homes when they don’t own the property?

To answer this, Carlos Dhunay a home security specialist for Telcam, shares his expert advice on the best ways to protect a rental home—without breaking tenancy agreements.

1. Upgrade to a Wireless Smart Video Doorbell

“All renters should invest in a wireless smart video doorbell for security purposes,” says Carlos Dhunay. “These video devices allow you to monitor who’s coming and going, even when you’re not at home. More modern versions even have the ability to send real-time alerts and allow you to speak to visitors remotely which is fantastic for deterring potential intruders.”

“It’s a common tactic for burglars to knock first to check if a home is occupied and with a video doorbell you create the illusion that someone is always watching. This alone can be a powerful deterrent as a would-be intruder is much less likely to try anything if they think someone's home and watching.”

“One of the most appealing features of smart video doorbells for renters is the installation—or lack thereof. Unlike traditional wired doorbells, wireless models eliminate the need for drilling or any permanent modifications to the property. This is a significant advantage for renters, as it avoids potential conflicts with landlords regarding alterations to the premises. And what's more is, you can easily remove it when you move.”

2. Reinforce Doors with a Portable Door Lock

“Unfortunately, most rental properties use a standard lock system, meaning there is no guarantee that previous tenants can no longer access the unit. To combat this, we strongly recommend purchasing a portable door lock to reinforce your doors,” says Carlos. “These locks prevent forced entry—even if someone has a key, they won’t be able to open the door from the outside.”

“Not only does a portable door lock add an extra layer of protection but it is also renter-friendly as it does not require a locksmith. No tools or permanent changes are required either as it is a small, removable device that fits over the existing lock.”

3. Use Battery Powered Motion-Sensor Lights for Extra Visibility

“For renters, battery-powered, stick-on motion lights are a fail-safe option to enhance any home's security without the issues of hard wiring or non-transferable fixtures,” adds Carlos.

“Intruders seek out dark entryways and paths; however, with the potential of a motion sensor, they can be met with illumination—and even sent away. After all, criminals don't want to be seen, and with entrance points lit up, it's less likely that they'll go that route. They will instead be discouraged and sent on their way.”

“These lights are easy to install—simply stick them in high-traffic areas like door entrances or inside garages—and they work. In addition, for renters, these lights can go with them when they move since they are battery-operated and require no hardwired installation.”

4. Secure Sliding Doors and Windows with Simple Stoppers

“Many rental properties have sliding doors or older windows that can be forced open with minimal effort. Windows and doors that slide open with the easiest of glides can be broken into just as easily. That’s why we suggest anyone who rents to secure their sliding doors and windows with stoppers” says Carlos.

“A simple wooden dowel or security bar placed in the track prevents the door or window from sliding open, even if the lock is compromised. What’s great about this option is that these stoppers need no installation; they are merely placed—always in the track—and taken out upon moving out.”

5. Set Up a Wi-Fi Security Camera Inside

Finally, Carlos suggests that anyone who lives in a rented property should have a Wi-Fi security camera installed inside their home. “A compact, wireless security camera can monitor your home while you're out, giving you peace of mind.”

“Since most burglaries occur during the day when people are at work or out and about, having a security camera can help record any foul play while you're away and allow you to check in from your phone. No drilling is required for this device meaning you can place it on a tabletop or adhere it with mounting strips without breaking any tenancy rules. Since it’s Wi-Fi-enabled, there’s no complicated installation, and you can easily take it with you when you move.”