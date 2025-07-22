I’m an interiors expert: Here’s how to do a safari nursery on a budget

Safari nursery

Safari-themed bedrooms for kids are really trending right now. From vibrant jungles to serene waterfalls, it’s easy to see why this theme has become so popular in interiors. Re-decorating an entire bedroom can be a big task, but it doesn’t have to come with a big budget!

Here, Lucy Steele, Paint and Interiors Expert from Valspar Paint, shares five low-cost ways to nail the safari theme for your little ones' rooms.

Earthy tones

One of the simplest ways to transform a room is with paint. Simply refresh the room and colour drench the space with earthy tones. Go for deep beige, browns or even a vibrant green. Using the same colour on all walls and the ceiling will give maximum impact and transport your little one into their perfect safari dreams. For the cost of just one tin of paint, you could make the entire room feel brand new!

DIY wall art and decor

Bringing the safari theme to life is very easy with a few simple DIY art pieces. Paint your kids ' favourite animals directly onto the wall. If you’re not an artist, don’t worry! Follow online tutorials or purchase stencils to trace and copy. A charming touch is to paint some art with your kids. Some small art supplies or tester pots can be purchased for as little as £10 and you’ll have lovely memories together too.

Textiles and soft furnishings

Beyond the obvious decor, there are some smaller touches that bring a safari vibe to the room. Textured soft furnishings like cushions and rugs will bring a cohesive atmosphere to the animal-themed room. Look for fun patterns or textures and layer clashing pieces. The safari theme doesn’t need to be perfect, so mismatched items are the perfect touch. These items don’t need to be expensive; look online for sales, and you can find cushions for just £8.

Toys as decor

When talking about an aesthetically pleasing children’s room, we often think of nice, neat and tidy spaces. But actually, having loads of toys out on display is exactly what you want. Place animal toys of different sizes all around the room. Hang them from the curtain rail or have them poking out from under the bed. Make it wild like real nature. Don’t worry about going out and buying loads of toys; simply add them to your kids' Christmas and birthday wish lists and curate a collection over time.

Nature-inspired details

When looking for furniture, always opt for natural elements. Use lots of wood in different tones and textures. Fake plants are an easy way to bring in natural elements, plus you won’t have to worry about keeping them alive! Fake plants are also generally cheaper than real ones, and you can find great vintage real wood furniture for very low prices at charity shops or using Facebook Marketplace.