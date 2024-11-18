Industry leaders share the importance of finding a trustworthy letting agent, as landlords face thousands in fines under new legislation.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In September, the Government revealed the full guidance on the Renters’ Rights Bill, which is expected to come into effect in 2025.

With the proposed changes giving greater enforcement powers to local authorities and expanded civil penalties, the team behind the Best Estate Agent Guide is warning that letting your home without using a trusted agent could come at a huge financial risk.

The changes outlined within the Renters’ Rights Bill guidance include:

- Moving to a simpler tenancy structure

- Abolishing Section 21 evictions

- New, stronger protections against “backdoor” evictions

Introducing a new Private Rented Sector Landlord Ombudsman which will provide ‘quick, fair, impartial and binding resolution’ for tenants’ complaints about their landlord

- Changes to improve homes for tenants, including the application of the Decent Homes Standard

- No longer allowing landlords and agents to accept offers above the advertised rental price.

These changes, and others detailed within the Bill, are designed to improve the lettings system for both renters and landlords while giving tenants greater security and stability.

But the expert team responsible for the Best Estate Agent Guide, which annually assesses more than 13,000 agencies on the criteria that matter most to home movers, says the new legislation could lead to increased fines for those who don’t comply with the rules.

Danielle Nash, Managing Director at Best Estate Agent Guide, said: “Once the Renters’ Rights Bill is in effect, it will be more important than ever for landlords to use an agent they can trust.

“As a result of the volume of changes, including all tenancy agreements needing to be updated and reissued, it will be very difficult to stay compliant with the legislation without the support of a knowledgeable and experienced letting agent.

“Landlords not following the new rules could face penalties of up to £40,000 for major offences and repeat non-compliance. Using a qualified letting agent to manage your asset is imperative to avoid this and ensure you are as up-to-date as possible once the Bill is passed.”

