Interior designer reveals top tips for embracing the cosy season

Staying in is the new going out, with more than three quarters (77%) of Brits finding being in their home ‘unapologetically’ joyful, and 18% actively preferring to host than head out.

The research, commissioned by homewares brand, Brabantia, also found people feel happier in a home which is clutter free (34%), has good lighting (22%) and where things work seamlessly (15%).

Brabantia has coined the term ‘indoorphins’ to describe the feel-good feeling you get when everything in your home functions smoothly and looks great. For 52% of Brits this feeling is comparable to achieving a goal and for 20% it’s like completing a workout at the gym.

To help the nation embrace the cosy season, interiors designer and stylist Reena Simon has shared her top three tips for making the most out of your space.

Interiors Designer and Stylist, Reena Simon

Cosy up with textures that engage the senses

Introducing a variety of textures can engage the senses in a subtle way and can provide a tactile experience that makes your home feel cosier and more inviting. When layering textures, start with a neutral base—like a wool or linen sofa—and add accents such as a chunky knit throw, textured cushions, or even a sheepskin rug. This creates depth and warmth, transforming any space into a comforting retreat.

Brighten up your space

Natural light is a mood booster, but you can also create playful lighting features to brighten dull corners. For rooms like the living room or office, make the most of natural light by positioning mirrors to reflect it. In darker areas, like bedrooms, use side lamps or floor lamps with warm bulbs to create a relaxed, calming mood. Play with heights and angles to maximise impact.

Transform small spaces into secret hideaways

Don’t be afraid to design unexpected nooks in your home. Transform an unused corner into a multifunctional space. For example, add a stylish armchair paired with a small, functional side table and a cosy throw. This nook can serve as a reading area, a spot for a quick break, or even a place for contemplative moments. Use a compact bookshelf or a decorative basket to keep books and magazines within reach, adding both style and utility. Function, form and beauty should go hand in hand. To find out more about how you can create a home filled with indoorphins, visit https://www.brabantia.com/uk/indoorphins