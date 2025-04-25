Interior experts review biggest trends from Milan Design Week and Salone del Mobile 2025

Milan Design Week is arguably the event of the year in the global design calendar, taking place every April and attracting hundreds of thousands of designers, curators, buyers, editors and visitors. It’s a week packed with creative ideas, industry conversation and, importantly, provides a clear view of what’s setting the pace for the future of interiors, product design, and architecture.

Four interior design experts from luxury furnishing store Arighi Bianchi, ROCCIA (tiles), Apollo Blinds and My Fitted Bedroom review the potential impact the biggest trends from this year’s show will have on UK interiors.

Maximalist Interior Decor

Playful Maximalism was big (and louder than ever)

Playful Maximalism Interiors Trend

The trend: Subdued minimalism has apparently had its day. Emerging in its place - a bold, expressive, in-your-face attitude, with several notable designers at Milan ubiquitously embracing vibrant colour, whimsical form and a mix of eclectic materials. Louis Vuitton displayed a leather flower-shaped record player alongside a futuristic pinball machine designed by Pharrell Williams, while Loewe’s artist-designed teapot exhibition effortlessly blended functionality with artistic flair. Red was a key colour.

“Playful Maximalism is exactly the energy we need right now - it’s fearless, full of personality and totally liberating” says Gavin Farrington head of design at luxury tile, bathroom and kitchen design centre ROCCIA. “And we’re embracing it wholeheartedly, especially in kitchens and bathrooms, where people are traditionally a bit more reserved. There’s a definite shift towards bold tile choices, expressive textures and unexpected colour pairings. Ones to watch here are deep emeralds with blush pinks, or terrazzo floors against sculptural brassware.

Reflective Rennaissance Decor Trend

“What I love most is how Maximalism doesn’t mean chaos, it means curated expression. It’s about layering with purpose: patterns, finishes, statement lighting, even art in the bathroom! It’s that fine line between drama and elegance, and when you get it right, the result is unforgettable.

Mirrored Interior Design

“In kitchens, we’re seeing clients get more confident with feature splashbacks, coloured cabinetry, and mixing materials - gloss against matte, marble with metal. And because we specialise in surface finishes, we’re able to bring that maximalist vision to life in ways that are still practical and luxe.”

“As we’ve seen at Milan, playful maximalism will continue to influence our homes in the UK” adds Lucy Mather, interiors expert at luxury homewares specialists Arighi Bianchi. “It gives people the freedom to live with joy, and let their homes reflect who they really are.”

Milan Design Week Trends

The Reflective Renaissance was the big visual moment

New Craftmanship Interiors Trend

The trend: Shiny chrome, aluminium, and mirror finishes were everywhere this year, from Hiroto Yoshizoe’s glimmering ‘ubique’ lights to Nilufar Depot’s entire ‘Silver Lining’ concept. Designers leaned into luminosity and depth, with highly reflective surfaces being used not just for drama but also to experientially manipulate space and light in innovative ways.

Lucy Mather (Arighi Bianchi), believes that this is a trend that’s already gathering pace in UK interiors. “There are so many new and exciting products coming through into UK stores that will see reflective metallics become a real game-changer for British interiors over the next couple of seasons. What we saw in Milan - the chrome finishes, the mirror-polished surfaces, and those high-shine silvers -wasn’t just flash for the sake of it. There’s a real design purpose behind it, and it translates beautifully into UK homes.

Craft, Heritage and Timeless Design

"Here in the UK, where we often work with smaller, cosier spaces and greyer skies, reflective materials are like an interior design cheat code. They bounce light around, add depth, and immediately lift a room without knocking down walls or changing the layout. A mirrored coffee table or a chrome-finished light fitting can completely transform a space—especially in a hallway or a snug where natural light is limited.

"We’ll be using these finishes to inject a bit of glamour in a subtle, layered way. For example, antique-style mirrored cabinets, metallic side tables with smoked glass tops, or even reflective tiles as kitchen splashbacks. The key is balance. You don’t want your room looking like the inside of a spaceship, but a few well-chosen high-gloss elements can make your space feel bigger, brighter, and bang on trend.

"As we saw in Milan’s show, reflective and metallic surfaces add a real tactile contrast when paired with plush fabrics like velvet or boucle,” says Matt Thomas from Apollo Blinds. “This interplay of shine and softness? That’s where the magic happens. Ultimately, reflective metallics bring a modern edge and a sense of understated luxury. They're proof that good design doesn’t have to shout - it can shimmer."

Further Fusion of Fashion and Interior Design

The Trend: Top fashion houses dived headfirst into interiors, beautifully blurring the boundaries between the two. Gucci reimagined its signature bamboo motif via collaborative artwork, Prada focused on infrastructure and sustainability by hosting panel discussions on a vintage 1950s train, and Dolce & Gabbana gave baroque print furniture a fresh new lease of life with its vibrant green and white print ‘Verde Maiolica’ collection. Missoni Home's debut boutique launch further cemented the synergy between fashion and home décor, telling stories through spaces and objects instead of fashion.

“I think this is my favourite take home trend from Milan”, says Lucy Mather (Arighi Bianchi). “There’s undoubtedly a real sense that interiors are becoming as expressive and style-led as fashion - and I love that. We’re seeing fashion houses bring their brand DNA into the home in a really intentional way. It’s not just about cushions with logos on; it’s about colour palettes, materials and storytelling.

“In all aspects of home décor, you can see how it’s drawing inspiration from fashion, and I think the wider channels that we use for inspiration is helping – from online magazines, Instagram and TikTok to the stalwart home décor inspiration platform Pinterest. We’re seeing greater confidence in colour, curated clashes, even the layering of textures, diverse fashion and the homes product designers are giving people the permission to be bolder at home. And it's personal, just like the clothes you choose to wear, the way you dress your home says everything about who you are.”

Craft, Heritage & the Human Touch reimagined

The Trend: Among all the glitz and tech, a return to craft and tradition was also in evidence at Salone del Mobile, with brands placing strong emphasis on creating spaces that cater to ‘human experiences’. SaloneSatellite’s ‘New Craftsmanship’ theme - focusing on human-centric design and underscoring the importance of inclusivity and personal connection in modern interiors - felt especially relevant here. Cassina and Natuzzi dived into their archives, revisiting and reinterpreting their heritage with fresh energy. The emotional side of design came through with organically curved new furniture lines and immersive, sensory installations - from layout to texture, everything was designed with mood and wellbeing in mind and a clear goal: to make people feel something.

“The rules are being rewritten, and interior design has clearly entered its boldest era yet. It's not just about how things look more, but rather what they mean, how they make you feel, and what they say about the world we’re building. Milan 2025 was the proof: design’s future is brave, layered, and deeply human,” saysGavin Farrington (ROCCIA).

Megan Baker, head of design at My Fitted Bedroom adds: “To see Milan Design Week shine such a strong light on craft and heritage, local materials, and timeless design values really resonated; furniture design is all about creating pieces with purpose, precision and personality.

“People are turning away from throwaway trends and flat-pack quick fixes. They want furniture that feels rooted in something - whether that’s their own story, crafted for them or a time-honoured technique. This trend—Design for Humans—is really the heart of everything. It’s a reminder that furniture isn’t just about function, it’s about feeling. When someone comes to us for fitted furniture, they’re not just asking for a wardrobe or a media unit. They’re asking for a space that makes their life easier, more beautiful, more them.

"Comfort is a huge part of it. It’s not just how something looks, but how it works for the way you live. Does that built-in bench actually invite you to sit and stay a while? Does your home office make you feel focused, calm, inspired? We ask those questions at every stage of the design process.”

"Emotion plays a big role too”, says Lucy Mather (Arighi Bianchi). “The choice and inspiration in home furnishings and décor gives us the ability to create spaces that are deeply personal - where every element is chosen with intention. Connection is the final piece. It’s about designing spaces that bring people together - whether that’s a kitchen that invites conversation, a reading nook that becomes your favourite escape, or a hallway that actually makes coming home feel good. Good design shouldn’t just look human, it should feel human.

"So yes, Design for Humans might sound like a trend, but for us, it’s the standard. It’s what makes a house a home."

And finally, Tech, AI & the “Connected Worlds” Narrative

All four interior experts agree that tech is continuing to play a crucial role in home design and design in the home. Matt Thomas from Apollo Blinds says, “The presence of the digital world was front and centre at this year’s show, with installations using sound, light, and interaction to blur physical and digital boundaries. Fuorisalone’s ‘Connected Worlds’ explored the art of engagement between humans, nature, and tech through immersive AI-generated design, while LG’s LED-clad ‘Reflexion’ experience celebrated the harmonious synergy of technology, design, and culinary passion.”

1 . Contributed Mirrored Interior Design Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Playful Maximalism Interiors Trend Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Craft, Heritage and Timeless Design Photo: Submitted Share

4 . Contributed Maximalist Interior Decor Photo: Submitted Share