Interiors expert reveals the secret to creating 'couple's decor' this Valentine's Day

According to Country Living Magazine, as many as 27% of couples argue over decorating decisions, with paint colours being one of the most popular argument starters.

In an attempt to help avoid those tense conversations over what colours the walls should be, and whose sofa stays and whose goes to the tip, here, Lucy Steele, Paint and Interiors Expert from www.valsparpaint.co.uk, shares her top tips for decorating with your partner.

How to compromise on design with your partner:

Finding things you agree on - and building around thatSometimes easier said than done, but being able to find a compromise is essential for any relationship. A great way to start this is by finding the things you do agree on when it comes to interior design. Whether it’s a colour, pattern, or a piece of statement furniture, building the space around the things you both love is the perfect way to reach compromises. Creating personal spacesHaving personal spaces in a shared home is also crucial. These nooks allow for individual expression and serve as small refuges, offering a balance between "me" and "us". And while personal spaces allow for individuality, shared spaces, like the bedroom, can benefit from neutrality. Drop the everything or nothing syndromeIt’s really easy to fall into the trap of thinking “we can’t have pink walls so nothing can be pink”. This all or nothing approach to design might leave you feeling like you’re not getting your way at all, and that your other half isn’t compromising. If something you’d love in the home isn’t going to cut it with your partner, try approaching away that adds elements of this to the home, that would still bring you joy. For example, a good compromise can be painting the trims and woodwork in a room, you still get your pop of pink but it's not a make or break conversation. Get emotionalEverything from the paint colours we chose to the furniture layout to the china pattern can (and will) have a dramatic emotional effect on the homeowners. So sometimes it's better to talk about the emotional impact of your design directions, even more than the design itself.

Lucy concluded: “Moving in with a partner is no easy task, learning to compromise and make decisions can be difficult for a lot of couples. The colour matching tool is about finding your perfect colour match, with your perfect match! Building a colour scheme that suits both of your tastes will not only help stop some arguments, but also help you create a home that is uniquely yours, and makes both halves of the couple feel instantly at home in the new space you are creating.”

In the spirit of St Valentine, www.valsparpaint.co.uk has launched a colour matching tool that allows you to discover the perfect colour palette for your relationship, making cohabiting simpler than ever.

The colour matching tool allows you to upload your favourite picture of you and your partner, to then reveal your couple’s colour palette, and the exact paint colours you need to achieve this look. After uploading your desired photo, and selecting the colours from the picture you would like to decorate with, you can then find the closest Valspar colour match on the website, or take the picture to a B&Q store, where the Valspar colour matching team will scan the sample and create your custom colour recipe.

The ingenious process is designed to not only save relationships, but also help you save time and money. To make sure you really love your custom colour, Valspar also offers tester pots for all colour matched paints. You can also name and save the custom colour in the instore system so you can visit any B&Q and mix another tin of your couple’s colour.