Interiors expert: Why is the world going crazy over egg chairs?

They’re everywhere, in funky shapes, avant-garde designs, and a rainbow of snazzy colours. Egg chairs are popping up on high-rise balconies just as quickly as they’re appearing in sprawling gardens and cosy outdoor spaces.

But are egg chairs actually worth the hype?

Here, Kate Conrad, Senior Interior Stylist and owner of homeware brand Madison & Mayfair, answers the questions everyone is asking about this summer’s ultimate garden must-have.

Are they comfortable?

It’s easy to look at an egg chair and wonder, is it actually comfortable? With its distinctive shape and bold design, you might assume it’s more style than substance.

But egg chairs provide a wide and deep seating area, much bigger than your average chair, allowing you to sink in, sit cross-legged, or tuck your knees up. Add a cushion for extra support and you’ve got one of the comfiest spots to relax.

Are they bad for your back?

Not all egg chairs are created equal. However, the classic egg chair was designed with ergonomic comfort in mind, supporting the spine, head, and neck while promoting healthy posture.

Its cocoon-like shape was originally intended to offer privacy, reduce stress, and enhance wellbeing, naturally complementing the body’s contours.

Are they just for sunny days?

While we’re all enjoying the hot weather right now, summer showers are never far away. Fortunately, most egg chairs are built to handle the elements.

Made from weather-resistant, durable materials like polyethylene (PE) resin rattan, they can easily withstand a bit of rain without needing to be dragged inside or covered up every time the weather turns.

Are they versatile?

Who says egg chairs are only for the outdoors? With their stylish, enveloping design, they make a bold statement indoors as well.

Create a cosy reading nook near a window or place one in the lounge, just be prepared for the whole family to fight over the comfiest seat in the house.

Are there many different types?

With or without a stand, single or double seating options, there’s now a huge variety of egg chairs to choose from. From earthy tones to vibrant hues, woven textures to sleek finishes, the choices can be overwhelming.

Think about where your chair will go, whether it complements the rest of your furniture, your budget, and whether you’re after one chair or a matching pair.

I’ve only got a tiny outside space. Are egg chairs for me?

Absolutely! Egg chairs are surprisingly space-efficient. Look for a compact, hanging version or a stand-alone design with a smaller footprint. They can fit perfectly on a balcony, patio, or even a corner of your garden.

Choose a lighter colour or a chair with an open weave to avoid overwhelming the space visually, and style it with a small side table or potted plant to create your own little outdoor sanctuary.

For more information visit www.madisonandmayfair.com