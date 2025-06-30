Is air con worth it? Brits lose 180 hours of shut-eye each summer – and blow £300 trying to stay cool

Photo by slaapwijsheid.nl on Unsplash

New research reveals heatwave sleep deprivation is costing the UK £5.98bn in lost productivity, with just one-in-20 households having air con

It’s the great British toss and turn. Millions of us are lying awake at night, sweating through heatwaves, losing sleep and splurging hundreds on cooling gadgets that barely work.

According to new data from heating and cooling specialists, BOXT, three-in-five Brits (59%) say they struggle to sleep in hot weather, while 8.5 million lose more than two hours of shut-eye a night during heatwaves.

That’s more than 180 hours of lost sleep per person over a typical summer, equivalent to over a week of rest wiped out by rising nighttime temperatures.

And it’s not just affecting our mood. BOXT estimates that heat-related exhaustion is costing the UK economy a staggering £5.98 billion in lost productivity every summer – from missed work, poor focus, and lack of sleep.

Half (52%) of Brits say they’ve turned up late to work, called in sick, or cancelled social plans because they were too hot to function.

Despite throwing money at the problem - with 57% of people spending at least £150, and almost a third over £300 on fans, iced drinks, slushie makers, water sprays, or cooling clothes – just 5% of households have permanent air conditioning installed.

“We’ve long focused on keeping heat in, but with hotter summers becoming the norm, good insulation is just as important for keeping our homes cool,” says Adam Knight, Lead Engineer at BOXT.

“Most of us are relying on temporary cooling hacks and still not sleeping well. We’re seeing more hot, humid nights in the UK, but our homes aren’t built for it. That’s why we’re tossing and turning, spending money on gadgets and still waking up exhausted.”

BOXT’s data also shows that air con is still seen as an “American luxury”, even as UK homes increasingly overheat. But modern systems now offer both cooling and heating, and are more affordable than many realise.

“Most people assume air conditioning is expensive or only for luxury homes, but it’s more affordable than you may think,” says Adam.

“And, unlike fans or gadgets that just circulate air, proper AC cools the whole room, not just the space directly in front of you. Think of it like a smart temperature system for your home, all year round.”

